Categories
UK

Semco Maritime’s Offshore Workforce for Aker BP’s Norwegian Oil Fields



August 24, 2022

Credit: Semco Maritime

Credit: Semco Maritime

Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP has awarded Semco Maritime a contract for the provision of Offshore Personnel Service in 2022-2027 for the company’s oil & gas installations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

“Semco Maritime has provided highly qualified labor to Aker BP under a framework agreement for the provision of offshore personnel since 2016, and the new contract entails a continuation of the cooperation in 2022-2027 with the option of extending by 12 + 12 months,” Semco Maritime said.

The contract covers the provision of personnel for the oil fields Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim, and Skarv. 

 



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.