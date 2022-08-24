Shazam: Fury Of The Gods Delayed To 2023, Pushes Back Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom

Some of our favorite superheroes are going to be a little bit later than expected–good thing there isn’t a bus teetering on the edge of an overpass. Shazam: Fury of the Gods and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are both being pushed back as part of a greater shuffling of the Warner Bros. theatrical calendar, Variety reports.

The Shazam sequel was previously set to release this Christmas on December 21, with Aquaman hitting on March 17, 2023. Now, Shazam will debut in Aquaman’s spot on March 17, with Aquaman releasing on December 25, 2023. The date for the other big upcoming DC films, Black Adam and The Flash, have not yet moved from their respective October 22, 2022 and June 23, 2023 release dates.

Also announced as part of the shuffle, an “untitled WB event film” will release on February 10, 2023. Evil Dead Rise releases on April 4, and The Nun 2 on September 8. Salem’s Lot, based on the 1975 Stephen King novel, was set to release on April 21, but will now release on an unannounced date sometime in 2023.

Evil Dead Rise and House Party, Variety notes, were both originally going to release on HBO Max. As part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s new theater-first strategy, however, both will play exclusively in theaters.

Warner Bros. Discovery has been in the news quite a bit this summer. CEO David Zaslav has a ten-year plan for Warner Bros., which began with the surprise cancelation of the nearly-finished Batgirl. Meanwhile, Ezra Miller’s continued legal trouble has called into question the future of The Flash among fans, but Zaslav had only positive things to say about the film during a recent company conference call, and no move has yet been announced for the film.