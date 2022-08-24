Steve’s Goods Starts Manufacturing Delta-9 THC Gummies Serving Retail, Wholesale, and White Label Customers

Delta-9 THC gummies from Steve’s Goods White label delta-9 THC gummies delta 9 thc gummies out of the container

The Colorado-based CBD company is capable of mass-manufacturing 5 million Delta-9 THC Gummies with premium quality CBD harvested right from their own farm

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — CBD consumption has taken over the world mainly because of the incredible benefits this miraculous plant offers. However, CBD enthusiasts want more. They need a hemp product that’s legal, safe to use, and offers CBD’s medicinal benefits but also provides the feeling of ‘high.’ This is where Delta-9 comes into the equation. And unlike many online sellers, Steve made it even better and safer. Not only did he keep the THC content below the legal limit but also combined it with CBD isolate to ensure the gummies are packed with the benefits of hemp. The best part is that he’s opened doors to retailers, wholesalers, and white label sellers, ensuring everyone can benefit from these specially formulated Delta-9 gummies made from top-quality hemp extracted from Steve’s Colorado-based hemp farm.

Steve’s Goods was established in 2016 in Maine, US. After seeing how CBD changed his life for the better, Steve, the founder of Steve’s Goods, set out to help others find access to quality CBD products. Soon, Steve moved his operations to Colorado, establishing a hemp farm and cultivating CBD on a larger scale. This enabled him to offer a full range of hemp products, including CBD, CBG, CBN, Delta-8, and now the Delta-9.

The Delta-9 THC gummies are the newest addition to their product line and are meticulously formulated to stay within legal limits of 0.3% THC content while offering the classic THC ‘high’ and benefits of CBD. Each of these gummies contains 5mg of Delta-9, and 5mg of CBD so that the consumers don’t have to compromise on CBD benefits that Delta-9 lacks.

Steve’s Goods is currently selling Delta-9 as edibles only that come in a pack of 40, 10mg gummies safely tucked inside child-proof containers and tightly sealed to preserve freshness. The best part is that all of their products are tested in 3rd party facilities to ensure the highest safety standards.

Anyone looking for custom gummies in any potency, in any combination of cannabinoids, any flavor, and any colors head over to Steve’s Goods hemp wholesale department to speak to their sales team. With low minimums of 10,000 gummies and only $300 for a custom gummy test batch, you can launch a new Delta-9 THC gummies brand or new SKU in only a couple of weeks!

To know more about Steve’s Goods or place a bulk order, visit their website at https://StevesGoods.com or contact them via (720) 239-1490.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Steve’s Goods



Contact Person: Alex Miros



Contact No: 720-239-1490



Address: 1500 Kansas Avenue, Suite 2C, Longmont, CO 80501



Website: https://StevesGoods.com