The Chase’s Mark Labbett shows off more weight loss in latest slimmed-down snaps

Mark Labbett, 57, took to Instagram to show off his slimmed-down frame as he shared a selfie following his 10-stone weight loss.

The Chase quizzer, known as the Beast, sported a navy blue suit and a pink shirt as he flashed a huge smile for the camera.

Alongside the snap, Mark penned in view of his 35,100 followers: “Sorry more begging for votes. It’s NTA time again :).”

JennyRyanfanpage commented: “My goodness looking good Mark, already voted of course. Good luck #teamchase I’m rooting for you as always.”

Gail.escana added: “Wow!!! You’ve lost some weight!! Well Done Mark! x.”