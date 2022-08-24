Categories
Business

The Monkees’ ‘I’m a Believer’: Only 1 Beatles Song Was No. 1 Longer

The Monkees‘ “I’m a Believer” was a huge hit in the 1960s. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 longer than any of The Beatles’ songs except for one. Paul McCartney said he wrote a bad lyric for the Fab Four song in question.

The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith, Davy Jones, Micky Dolenz, and Peter Tork wearing blue during the
The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith, Davy Jones, Micky Dolenz, and Peter Tork | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Image

Why Micky Dolenz couldn’t hear himself when he played The Monkees’ ‘I’m a Believer’ on tour in the 1960s

During a 2016 interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz discussed playing “I’m a Believer” in the 1960s. “I do remember lots of snatches of touring back then,” he said. “Unbelievable. No monitors. Screaming. Screaming, screaming.”

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.