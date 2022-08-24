“The Sims” Creators Will Right Raises $6M to Develop Web3 Simulation Games – eGamers.io – P2E & NFT Games Portal

Griffin Gaming Partners, a venture capital firm, has funded Will Wright to create and develop Web3-powered simulation games!

Will Wright has a history with blockchain, as he learned a lot about it while working on VoxVerse, an upcoming Metaverse offering powered by Gala Games. Will, together with Lauren Elliott, founded Gallium Games, and back in October 2021, they launched Proxi, a new AI mobile simulation game!

Elliott and Wright are pretty famous in the gaming industry. Wright previously developed groundbreaking titles such as Sim City and The Sims, with Elliott creating “Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego,” which has also been adapted into a Netflix show!

Both individuals have enough experience to fulfill their Web3 ambitions successfully. Together at Gallium Games, they intend to integrate blockchain and AI into creator-owned simulation games!

📰 Don’t Miss a thing: Join the News-Telegram Channel or The Discussion Group.

🐥In Your Feed: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram.

📺 Let’s Watch: Youtube Subscribe & Chill.

🎙️Useful Channels: NFT Giveaway Channel & Early Adopter Opportunities Channel.

🕹️Gaming Guild & Scholarships: Join our Discord.

📫Saturday Mail Recap: Subscribe for the Blockchain Gaming Digest.

Disclaimer:

We use affiliate links when possible. At no cost to you, we may earn some crypto or nfts.

While we strive for the accuracy of the content, we provide it “as-is.” We take no responsibility for any actions or results. We write about games, treat them as games. We don’t give investment advices. Always do your own, extensive research.