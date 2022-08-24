Categories
Two alligators reported missing from home in Lebanon County


NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. —

A Lebanon County woman and police are looking for two missing alligators.

Brandy Gwynn told North Cornwall Township police that the gators disappeared from her home in the 300 block of Royal Road.

She said she noticed they were gone when she went outside to care for them Sunday morning. She said she believes they were stolen because there were no signs of escape.

The two gators, named Cleo and Georgia, are both about 3 to 4 feet long.

If you have any information or have seen the animals, call North Cornwall Township police at 717-274-0464.

Police said Gwynn was cited for unlawfully owning a vicious exotic animal as a pet.



