10 Times The Percy Jackson Movies Contradicted the Books’ Lore

The Percy Jackson & The Olympians series follows young Percy Jackson, who discovers that the Greek myths exist and that he is a demigod. He hones his skills at Camp Half-Blood and goes on several adventures with his friends, Grover Underwood, Annabeth Chase, and others.







The ideas contained within these books would make for engaging adaptations. The first two books, The Lightning Thief and The Sea of Monsters, received feature-length adaptations before the creators discontinued the series. Unfortunately, neither movie did the source material justice, and although one can easily spot the details they omitted, there are just as many things from the books that the films got wrong.

10 The Portrayal Of The Underworld Is Completely Off

Percy (Logan Lerman) heads to the underworld in the film adaptation of The Lightning Thief to rescue his mother. In the book, he went there due to believing Hades stole Zeus’ lightning bolt to cause a war among the gods. This change was okay but went off the rails when Percy and his friends arrived.

The look of Hades’ domain was reminiscent of hell, which is not entirely true. While doomed souls got sent to the underworld, noble and virtuous ones wound up there and received sentences to Elysium, Asphodel, or The Fields of Punishment, depending on their deeds while alive.

9 The Concept Of The Mist Contradicts Itself

The books had a magical force called the Mist, which manipulated mortals’ sight of mythical occurrences into everyday things. Unfortunately, this concept neither appeared nor was mentioned in the film version of The Lightning Thief but appeared in the movie version of The Sea of Monsters.

However, the Mist’s power in the second film appears as a spray bottle that eventually wears off. This alteration goes not only against the books but also itself as Grover (Brandon T. Jackson) later meets a guy who looks like a human barista to most people, but Grover can see him as a mythical creature, which begs the question of why the movie went with the spray bottle.

8 Zeus And Poseidon Went Years Without Seeing Each Other

At the start of The Lightning Thief, the sea god Poseidon (Kevin McKidd) heads to the Empire State Building, where the entrance of Mount Olympus lies, to see his brother and the king of the gods, Zeus (Sean Bean). When the two meet, Poseidon claims it to have been many years since they last saw each other.

Poseidon’s statement is implausible since, as per the books, they meet once a year during the winter solstice along with the other gods to discuss important matters. As the movie takes place in June, going by these rules, it would have only been a few months.

7 Percy’s Lineage Holds No Weight

When Percy first arrives at Camp Half-Blood in the film, most of the camp already knows him as the son of Poseidon. While Chiron the centaur (Pierce Brosnan) claims that a child of Zeus, Poseidon, or Hades is exceptionally rare, the matter receives no further discussion and takes away Percy’s significance.

The books had it take a few weeks before anyone, including Percy, found out the truth. When it got revealed, the camp feared Percy, and he became an outcast due to his father being the second of the big three to break the oath not to have any more half-blood children after World War II due to the dangers they posed.

6 Persephone Resides In The Underworld During The Summer

Upon the heroes’ arrival at Hades’ (Steve Coogan) palace, his wife, Persephone (Rosario Dawson), greets them. However, she later betrays her husband due to his cruel nature and her fear that a war among the gods due to the lightning bolt’s theft will end her time away from him.

This revision makes no sense since the film takes place in the summer. According to Greek Mythology, Persephone only has to stay with Hades every year during the winter and is free to return home during the spring and summer, which coincides with the changing seasons. As such, she was not present when the heroes arrived in the book.

5 Demigods Are Allowed To Use Technology

The books consistently clarify that demigods cannot use technology unless in the case of an emergency. This is because doing so would attract monsters to their location.

The movies bluntly ignore this rule. During a field trip in The Lightning Thief, the audience sees Percy listening to music on an iPod. He later uses its reflection to fight against the gorgon, Medusa (Uma Thurman), without directly looking at her. While this change isn’t one of the film’s larger deal-breakers, it does pose the question of why the characters don’t use technology more often.





4 Percy Disobeys Chiron

In The Lightning Thief film, Percy wants to rescue his mother from the underworld and prove he is innocent of stealing Zeus’ lightning bolt. Chiron forbids him, saying he must train before going on such a quest, but Percy decides to sneak out of camp, and Grover and Annabeth (Alexandra Daddario), decide to go with him.

This plot point strays from the book as in there, Percy received Chiron’s permission before going on the quest. As per quest rules, he was allowed to bring two companions, Annabeth and Grover. Percy’s decision to leave on his own serves no impact on the plot and only makes him look incompetent as he has no idea how to reach the underworld.





3 Percy Uses The Flying Shoes

Before going to the underworld in the first film, the heroes visit the son of Hermes’, Luke Castellan’s (Jake Abel) cabin to get some help. He hands them some items from his father, including a pair of flying shoes, which Percy later uses to get a pearl on a statue of Athena, the goddess of wisdom.

Percy did not use the flying shoes in the books as the sky was Zeus’ territory, and Zeus considered Percy his prime suspect for the lightning bolt’s theft. Thus, he gave them to Grover, who used them multiple times. Luke reveals in the book’s end that the shoes were supposed to drag Percy into Tartarus, but no such implication exists in the movie.





2 Luke’s Villainy Is Somewhat One-Note

The first book and the film reveal Luke as the lightning thief in the end. In the movie, Luke claims he merely did so to obtain power over the gods.

His movie motivation contrasts with the book, where he reveals he did not act alone in stealing the bolt and that he serves the titan lord, Kronos. The Sea of Monsters brings Kronos but still significantly goes against Luke’s book motivation of his feelings of being abandoned by his father and how he and Kronos were able to twist other demigods to their cause. Most of his backstory with Annabeth, Grover, and Zeus’ daughter, Thalia Grace, also got omitted, removing much of his complexity.





1 The Trio Isn’t Even Close To Their Counterpart’s Ages Or Personalities

Percy, Annabeth, and Grover are all portrayed as high schoolers in the movies. The Great Prophecy in The Sea of Monsters movie claims that Percy (or any other child of the big three) would reach the age of 20, defying the odds set against them.

The books started the trio as 12-year-olds, though Grover was older and originally described as being held back a lot. Percy would later reach the age of 16 in book 5, against his chances, and in the process, would grow alongside his friends. The movies neither bring about growth in either quest nor are they close to their book portrayals.

