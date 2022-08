Last week, we posted a list of TV storylines that fans despised, even though they took place in shows they normally adored. Needless to say, the comments section was so spicy it could be distilled into a Hot Ones sauce. (And not one of the first five, either.) Here are 17 more times TV shows said “yes” to stories when fans desperately wanted them to say “no.”

Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity. Also, brace yourselves for an abundance of spoilers ahead.