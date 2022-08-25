5 of the Best Netflix Movies and Shows to Watch in September

Netflix has more than enough content to keep even the pickiest television connoisseur entertained for hours on end. However, we’ve got you covered if you need help deciding what to watch. Here are five of the best shows to watch on Netflix in September.

Maya Hawke as Eleanor and Camila Mendes as Drea in ‘Do Revenge’ | Cr. Kim Simms/Netflix © 2022.

Before you say to yourself, “We have officially hit rock bottom with reality TV,” it’s not what you think. This Netflix original doesn’t feature people dating their relatives. Instead, this reality show allows siblings to see each other’s dating lives up close and personal. From how they flirt to their go-to moves when trying to get lucky, Dated and Related takes a closer look at how siblings handle each other’s love lives. If you’re tired of The Bachelorette, check out Dated and Related for a different take on reality TV dating.