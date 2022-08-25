A Kidnapping Scandal: Where is Florence Cassez now?

Two of the victims were a mum and her 11-year-old son who didn’t recognise Cassez at first before changing their minds, stating that she tortured them.

The next was a man who insisted it was Cassez and Vallarta who were behind the kidnapping and abused him.

The fourth was David Orozco who first claimed they were the leaders of The Zodiacs before later denying what he said.

According to France 24, he said “he was kidnapped by masked gunmen who turned out to be policemen.

“He said they beat him, administered electric shocks, and threatened to kidnap his wife and son before forcing him to issue a televised statement against Cassez.”

Despite these conflicting reports of what happened it wasn’t enough to exonerate Cassez.