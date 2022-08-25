Age of Empires IV at gamescom 2022 – Xbox Wire

It’s been a huge week for Age of Empires at gamescom 2022! In case you missed our segment today, there’s a lot in store over the next few months, and now is a perfect time to get started with Age of Empires IV. First and foremost in the news, there are two new civilizations coming to Age of Empires IV in an Anniversary Update in October: the Ottomans and Malians. While you’ll need to own the base game to play, the update and its contents will be completely free!

Also, now through Monday, August 29 at 10:00 a.m. PT (17:00 UTC) you’ll be able to play the game for free on Steam as part of our Free Play Week and afterwards, you can pick up a copy of the game on Steam or Microsoft Store at a 50% discount. Don’t wait too long — the sale ends when Free Play Week ends!

The Age of Empires franchise turns 25 years old this October! We’re planning an online, global celebration and you’re invited. We’ll reveal more over time so make sure you’re following our official channels to ensure you’re in the know.

