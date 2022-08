Another disgruntled tourist said that her car smelt of cigarettes when she got back with McDonalds wrappers left in the vehicle.

Unfortunately unless tourists took photos before leaving the vehicle, claims of misuse can be very hard to prove.

Tourists are advised to only use airport-approved companies which should be listed on an airport’s website.

It’s advisable not to leave any valuables in the car and to carry out research online before booking a slot.