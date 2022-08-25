Amber Heard recalled being avoided on set of Zombieland: ‘It helps deter people’

Amber Heard’s role in the horror comedy was minute in comparison to the leading parts she’s received over the last few years, leaving many unaware that she was in it at all. At the 2009 premiere she recalled the strenuous makeup process, how people avoided her on-set and her hopes that it wouldn’t lead to similar roles in her future.

Years before her highly publicised lawsuit against Johnny Depp and her leading roles in critically acclaimed films, Heard started out like many other struggling actresses with small supporting roles.

Many blossoming actors find it difficult to emerge from the typecast they are placed in at the very start of their careers, but Heard made the move in a rather unique way.

Up until 2008 she had largely maintained small roles which were usually the love interest, a trend she continued in Zombieland.

Many fans of the film may not recall seeing Heard, although this is likely due to her zombie appearance for most of the time she is on-screen.

Heard appears as Jesse Eisenberg’s neighbour, and crush, in the few scenes that take place before the apocalypse sets in.

