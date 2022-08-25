Angola president on track for re-election with reduced majority

Angola’s election commission has said the ruling party of Africa’s second-biggest oil producer is on track to win just over half of the vote in elections, based on a provisional count, although the result is likely to be contested.

President João Lourenço’s Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) garnered almost 52 per cent of votes in Wednesday’s election, with 97 per cent counted, the commission announced late on Thursday.

The National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (Unita), the MPLA’s old rival in a long civil war until 2002, won 44.5 per cent, according to the commission. However, Unita politicians said on Thursday that they believed the party had won. Analysts said a challenge was likely from the main opposition party amid allegations of rigging.

If confirmed, the result would extend the MPLA’s 47-year rule beyond half a century since independence, but it would mark the lowest vote for the party that staged Angola’s first multi-party elections in 1992.

In the previous elections of 2017 the MPLA reached 61 per cent, down from 72 per cent in 2012.

Analysts said the latest ballot has been marred by irregularities such as failures by polling stations to post their results publicly. The commission, however, has said the vote was transparent.

In a parallel vote count tallied by Movimento Cívico Mudei, a civil society group, as of Thursday, Unita also had 52 per cent and the MPLA 44 per cent, although that involved a relatively small number of votes.

Recommended

Because the head of the largest party in the election will become president, Lourenço is officially on track for a second term having replaced José Eduardo dos Santos, the nation’s late strongman, in 2017.

But he faces a greater challenge from opposition parties in parliament, where the MPLA is officially on track to win 124 out of 220 seats.

Lourenço has begun an anti-graft campaign in one of the world’s most corrupt countries and secured an IMF bailout and relief on unsustainable debts for an economy that depends almost completely on oil exports. However, many young, urban Angolans have grown disaffected with the MPLA’s grip on public institutions and lack of opportunity beyond the elite’s oil wealth.

Adalberto Costa Júnior, Unita’s leader, campaigned on promises to diversify and decentralise the economy beyond oil, such as holding Angola’s first local elections and removing partisanship from state bodies. The official provisional count indicated that Unita has swept the capital, Luanda.

Compared with previous polls the election commission has moved relatively quickly to announce provisional results. In 2017’s election it took two weeks to finalise the outcome.