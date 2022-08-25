At a glance: tax law enforcement in Norway & More Latest News Here – Up Jobs

Enforcement

Verification of compliance with tax laws

How does the tax authority verify compliance with the tax laws? Does this vary for different taxpayers or taxes?

It is the taxpayer’s responsibility to ensure that the tax return complies with the tax laws.

The tax authorities may use different types of controls to verify the fulfilment of tax obligations, such as automatic and manual controls. All tax returns undergo an automatic mechanical control, which picks out tax returns for further evaluation. Tax return data and figures are used to determine manual controls. Every year, the Tax Administration offices evaluate which data and figures should be subject to particular manual control.

To ensure timely payment of taxes, delayed payment can result in penalty interest. Furthermore, a penalty for late filing can occur if the tax return is not submitted within its deadline. Tax collection and debt enforcement are provided by the Tax Collector’s Offices in each municipality.

The tax review for a particular income year starts after receipt of the tax return. If there is nothing to indicate otherwise, the assessment is issued in June for taxpayers with pre-completed tax returns and from August through to October for self-employed people, corporations and other legal entities.

Tax returns are reviewed based on the information provided. If the Tax Administration office finds that the taxpayer’s tax return is incorrect or incomplete, it can change, omit or add items. The tax authorities have a right to require further information and clarification from the taxpayer and from third parties.

The Tax Administration and the local treasurer can demand field audits.

It is common for a tax review to consist of several rounds of questions and answers, and it may take several years to complete. Initially, the questions may be of an exploratory nature, intending to clarify whether there are grounds for reassessment. If the tax authorities intend to amend a tax assessment, a notice of reassessment must be issued to the taxpayer outlining the factual and legal arguments. The tax authorities will also issue a draft assessment for review and comment by the taxpayer before the final assessment is made.

There is no legal time limit for conducting the tax review, but the courts must take extreme undue delay on the part of the tax authorities into account. This doctrine of passivity is based either on case law or on the rules of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). The latter applies only to penalty taxes.

Tax return review procedure and limitation periods

What is the typical procedure for the tax authority to review a tax return and how long does the review last? What limitation periods apply?

The official forms used for tax returns require different kinds of information from individuals, self-employed, corporations and other legal entities.

Everyone who conducts business is required to submit an income statement for the enterprise together with the tax return. The income statement is a slightly simplified statement of the main items in the enterprise’s profit and loss account and balance sheet. Those obliged to submit annual accounts complete Income Statement 2, while others in general are required to submit Income Statement 1.

There are different forms for different types of taxpayers.

Instead of the Income Statement, foreign companies and entities that are subject to tax review by the Central Office for Foreign Tax Affairs can submit accounting excerpts (form RF 1045) in addition to the tax return.

The deadline for online submission of the tax return together with the required statement is 31 May in the year following the income year for both companies and self-employed persons. For companies that submit their tax return on paper, the deadline is 31 March. For self-employed persons who submit their tax return on paper, the deadline is 30 April.

For employees, pensioners and self-employed persons, suggested data and values are entered into the tax return in advance, based on information that the tax authorities have collected from third-party sources. The taxpayer is, however, still responsible for ensuring that the information in the pre-completed tax return is correct. If the information in the pre-completed tax return is incorrect and incomplete, the taxpayer must correct and submit the tax return to the Tax Administration. If the pre-completed tax return is complete and there is no need for any changes, the taxpayer is not obliged to submit the tax return.

The deadline for submission of the tax return for employees and pensioners is 30 April.

Tax authority requests for information

What types of information may the tax authority request from taxpayers? Can the tax authority interview the taxpayer or the taxpayer’s employees? If so, are there any restrictions?

The tax authorities can in practice demand that taxpayers provide any information that may affect the taxpayer’s taxes. This is the case regardless of where the information exists. The obligation only includes information that may be suitable as a means of checking the taxpayer’s tax duties.

The obligation to provide information covers all forms of information. The tax authorities may require the taxpayer to provide access to accounting documentation, such as vouchers, contracts, correspondence and protocols of board meetings, electronic programmes and programme systems. The list is not exhaustive.

The obligation to provide information covers factual information. Legal assessments made by the taxpayer or his or her attorneys are not subject to the obligation.

It is the taxpayer, or whoever the taxpayer appoints, that is responsible for providing the information requested. Where the taxpayer or the appointed person is not present in a control situation, the tax authorities may not require employees to provide assistance.

Employers must deduct taxes for their employees. The local tax treasurer must supervise an employer’s tax deductions. As part of this oversight, the treasurer can demand a field audit at the workplace. In these checks, anyone performing or having performed work or assignments for the employer is required to provide information about their employment conditions or assignments related to the work.

Taxpayer failure to provide information

What actions may the tax authority take if the taxpayer does not provide the required information?

The Tax Administration can carry out a field audit at places where the business is conducted – at a third party’s premises, at a government agency or at a provider of access to electronic communication networks. The Tax Administration can choose whether it wants to request the information from the taxpayer in writing or immediately make a field audit.

The tax authorities may request the assistance of the police in field audits. This may typically take place where there is suspicion of serious tax fraud and risk of destruction of evidence. Such police assistance does not extend the rights of the tax authorities in obtaining information.

Furthermore, the tax authorities may request the taxpayer to present any kind of required documentation, such as accounting documents with annexes, contracts, correspondence and minutes of board meetings. Correspondence with lawyers is generally exempt from this obligation.

If no further information is either provided by the taxpayer or obtained from other sources, the Tax Administration can make its assessment based on the information available. Any rights to provide supplementary information are severely limited after the tax office has issued its assessment.

Collecting overdue payments

How may the tax authority collect overdue tax payments following a tax review?

Overdue tax payments must be paid even if the assessment is subject to appeal. Delay interest will accrue from the due date until the payment is made. If the claim is not paid voluntarily, the treasurer may enforce the payment, and charges may apply according to court fees.

If the overdue tax needs to be collected by enforcement, the treasurer may take liens over property, force sales of assets, file a petition of bankruptcy and such like.

As a general rule, the limitation period for overdue tax payments is three years after the end of the calendar year when the tax was due.

If a taxpayer is in no position to pay overdue tax, the taxpayer may apply to the local treasurer or the Tax Administration offices for a deferral or reduction in the overdue tax.

Penalties – scope of application

How are penalties calculated?

The penalty for late filing varies somewhat depending on the situation. If the taxpayer has failed to comply with the deadline to submit the tax form, the penalty is half of the court fee for every day. The penalty is one court fee per day if the taxpayer does not fulfil its record-keeping requirement. Finally, the penalty is two court fees per day if a third party (employer, financial institution, company and so on) fails to fulfil its reporting duties under the Norwegian Tax Act and the Norwegian Tax Administration Act. From 1 January 2021, the court fee is 1,199 kroner. The maximum penalty is 50 court fees. However, the maximum penalty for not fulfilling the taxpayer’s record-keeping requirements is 1.13 million kroner.

The normal rate of penalty tax is 20 per cent of the tax reduction. Additional penalty tax, at a rate of 20 or 40 per cent of the tax reduction, is reserved for more serious cases and requires that the taxpayer intentionally or through gross negligence provides the tax authorities with incorrect or incomplete information, or neglects to provide mandatory information when he or she understands or should understand that it would lead to a tax benefit. More serious cases could involve criminal prosecution.

What defences are available if penalties are imposed?

Legal grounds for exemption from penalty tax are illness, age, inexperience and other causes. These exemptions are meant to be limited, but are nonetheless important. Further, in the normal course of a complaint, the taxpayer would contest that the information submitted was indeed faulty or incomplete.

The penalty for late filing can be avoided after an overall evaluation based on the cause for late filing, the extent to which the taxpayer can be blamed for the late filing, if the late filing has caused any (tax) benefits and if the person obliged to report has been seriously ill.

It is the taxpayer’s responsibility to ensure that the submission of tax returns is correct and within the deadline. The use of an accountant or auditor for the tax return generally does not relieve the taxpayer of the responsibility for the information being correct or of timely submission.

In what circumstances may the tax authority impose penalties?

If the taxpayer submits tax returns, income statements or partnership statements after the deadline, a penalty for late filing is applicable.

If the taxpayer fails to submit the tax returns, or provides incorrect or incomplete information, this may result in penalty tax.

Taxpayers who wilfully or through gross negligence have given the tax authorities incorrect or incomplete information, or who have failed to submit tax returns, income statements or partnership statements, and who understood or should have understood that this could have led to a reduced tax burden, risk a higher rate of penalty tax.

Failure to submit tax returns, income statements or partnership statements can affect the right of the taxpayer to appeal.

Criminal consequences

Can criminal consequences arise as a result of tax non-compliance? Are these different for different types of taxpayers?

Taxpayers who wilfully or through gross negligence give the tax authorities incorrect or incomplete information may be prosecuted for tax evasion if the taxpayer understood or should have understood that this may lead to reduced tax or tax-related benefit. Tax evasion cases under criminal law must observe the same rules regarding burden of proof as other criminal cases.

The same actions cannot result in both penalty tax and criminal prosecution. This would be a violation of the ECHR. The tax authorities must therefore choose between imposing the additional or increased penalty tax or criminal prosecution of the taxpayer. The choice will largely depend on the seriousness of the violation.

The general rule is that the taxpayer – whether the taxpayer is a company or a person – has the penalty tax or the criminal prosecution imposed. However, in some cases, the chairman of the board, the board members or the manager can be fined or even imprisoned; for example, if the company does not pay the withholding tax on salaries for its employees.

Enforcement record

What is the recent enforcement record of the authorities?

The most recent enforcement record of the authorities is from 2014. Regarding the most serious tax crimes in 2014, the Tax Administration completed 316 inspections and recalculated nearly 728 million kroner in the income data. Regular controls or different levels are in the tens of thousands. The Tax Administration had a particular focus on stopping or limiting tax crime through the pursuit of principals and backers in workforce tax violations.

In 2014, the tax crime departments reported 102 cases of organised ‘underground’ work and fictitious invoicing networks. The Tax Administration reported a total of 741 cases based upon tax reviews or field audits and 457 reports based upon failed tax returns, income statements or partnership statements.

Twenty-one arrests were made.

In 2015, from a total of 110 court cases becoming final, 62 per cent were held in favour of the tax authorities for material tax issues and 74 per cent were held in favour of the tax authorities on indirect tax. The statistics suggest that outcomes are not in favour of the taxpayer. The higher courts do, however, tend to favour the taxpayer more in their rulings than the municipal or city court level.