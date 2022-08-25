Avoiding the nuclear option on Northern Ireland

This article is an on-site version of our Britain after Brexit newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox every week

As the Tory summer leadership campaign staggers to a close, thoughts are already turning to the new PM’s inbox, which will include deciding whether or not to reset relations with Brussels.

In so far as the campaign has discussed this, the focus has largely been on the Northern Ireland bill that is currently on the legislative stocks and would unilaterally gut the deal which managed post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland. It’s the nuclear option.

That bill has Liz Truss’s fingerprints all over it, but it has been endorsed by Rishi Sunak who also peddled the fiction that, if enacted, it would deliver a durable and operable solution to the Irish border ‘trilemma’ thrown up by Brexit.

As the European Commission — and Dublin, Berlin and Paris have made clear — it obviously wouldn’t since borders, by their nature, require the consent of both sides to operate effectively. And this is an approach the EU will never accept.

But as Sunak observed in recent hustings in Belfast, the Northern Ireland bill will take some months to complete its journey on to the statute book — so it is worth looking at what might happen in the interim.

One signpost of what is to come this autumn can be seen in the UK decision to launch legal proceedings against the EU over its decision to block the UK from membership of the EU’s €95.5bn Horizon Europe science programme.

This was agreed as part of the EU-UK trade deal, but the Commission has held up membership, arguing that the UK needs to make good on its treaty commitments in Northern Ireland if it wants to enjoy its full rights under the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.

The UK action is designed to draw an implicit equivalence between the UK’s refusal to fully implement the Northern Ireland Protocol and the EU’s decision to continue to block UK Horizon membership.

In practice it means that the EU will have to start an arbitration process under the Trade and Cooperation Agreement, which creates a rival bureaucratic set-piece to the wrangles over the NIP. This will look good in some quarters in Westminster.

By the same token, the new PM will then also have to decide how to respond to the EU’s own legal proceedings against the UK for breaches of the NIP which it relaunched in June after the UK tabled the Northern Ireland bill.

The UK is required to submit its response to the EU’s complaint by September 15 — just 10 days after the new prime minister gets the keys to Number 10 — which itself presents an immediate political dilemma, particularly for Truss whose hardline Brexiter supporters will find even responding to Commission demands sticks in the craw.

Of course, both the NI bill and the Commission legal action are steps backward from the previous status quo — which was that both sides had agreed a ‘standstill’ where they accepted the ongoing, partial implementation of the NIP pending further negotiation.

By reverting to the letter of the deal — on SPS checks at the Irish Sea border and on detailed information for products travelling from Northern Ireland into Great Britain — the EU has put down a marker.

But arguably it has also provided ammunition for the UK to say Brussels is behaving unreasonably and failing to understand the unique circumstances of the situation in Northern Ireland politics is in limbo as a result of the protocol.

Indeed, the news this week that traders in Great Britain have been warned by HM Customs & Revenue they will need to pay 25 per cent tariffs on some types of steel going to NI provides another stick with which PM Truss, if it was her, could look to beat Brussels.

(It’s worth noting that the Commission explicitly rejected requests to give special treatment to Northern Ireland, given the ‘historical trade’ within the UK internal market — see 4.7 in here — which as Sam Lowe at Flint Global points out, is itself a symptom of the state of the EU-UK relationship.)

All of which is to say that before we get to the ‘nuclear option’ set out in the NI bill — which poses a very high risk of the EU suspending the TCA under the various good faith clauses 779, 772, 771, 763 (elegantly set out here in a flow diagram by Catherine Barnard) — there are other, more incremental steps to be taken.

The Article 16 safeguards clause — eschewed in favour of the NI bill latterly by Boris Johnson — remains open to the new PM, even as they push the bill through on a timeline that remains dependent on the House of Lords.

It’s also worth recalling that the difficulties between London and Brussels are not exclusively focused on the failure to implement the NIP — two other areas are being closely monitored according to officials.

These are threats which both candidates have made to quit the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) if it blocks the UK’s Rwanda deportation scheme, and the handling of the UK’s new post-Brexit data protection regime which is currently the subject of a bill in parliament.

On data, the Commission has avoided definitive pronouncements, but has expressed unease internally and will be monitoring its progress carefully.

Chief among its concerns, say industry insiders, are whether the UK’s regulator is sufficiently independent; the risk of EU citizens’ data ‘leaking’ to third parties and whether EU citizens have sufficient avenues to seek redress if data goes awry.

(The UK tech industry argues the new regime is at least equivalent to those of Argentina, New Zealand, Uruguay and South Korea which also have adequacy agreements with Brussels, so it will be hard to argue the bill risks the UK losing its adequacy finding.)

The ECHR issue is potentially much more problematic. If the UK did quit the Strasbourg court, that would unravel not just the NIP — which is predicated on continued ECHR membership — but also the broader security package that was agreed under the TCA.

Without ECHR membership very important chunks of EU-UK security co-operation rapidly fall down, including elements that underpin air travel, which is why (presumably) the UK won’t actually go there.

All of that provides important wider context for the months ahead.

One EU insider calls it the “fretful trio” of the Northern Ireland bill, ECHR membership and the UK data regime, which might not individually sink EU-UK relations, but when combined have the capacity to rock a boat that is now sailing perilously close to the wind.

Brexit in numbers

If the polls are correct and Truss wins the leadership, then another feature of the new regime in London is going to be confrontation with Edinburgh.

It’s not just Truss dishing out gratuitous insults to the Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon on the hustings, but the cohort of her supporters on the right of the Tory party who seem to believe confrontation with Scotland is the way to put the devolution genie back in the bottle.

Lord David Frost led the charge in a typically confrontational piece in the Daily Telegraph headlined “The SNP has to be defeated, not appeased” which, while no doubt ticking boxes in the Home Counties, seemed to have scant grasp of the history of the union itself.

(The SNP immediately rose to the bait, issuing a statement from their deputy leader in Westminster Kirsten Oswald MP warning that appointing Frost to a senior role in government would confirm the Tories “are gearing up to dismantle devolution lock, stock and barrel”.)

So stormy times clearly ahead for the Union, but there is a link to Brexit here since — as today’s chart from polling guru Sir John Curtice shows — there is a growing link between Remain voters in Scotland and those who would support a ‘yes’ vote for independence.

As he explains, the reality of Brexit reframes the constitutional debate in Scotland as a choice between remaining inside the UK’s internal market (already partly fractured by the Northern Ireland Protocol) or quitting that market to rejoin the EU’s more distant, but larger, single market.

It is not difficult to see that Frost, a man who prized English sovereignty whatever the economic cost during the Brexit negotiations, is in a uniquely poor position to convince Scots that they shouldn’t do the same when it comes to their own independence.

As Curtice puts it: “It’s a debate about nationalism in both cases, and the deep irony is that the people most intent on breaking the UK out of the EU single market are now most intent on keeping the UK single market together.”

And, finally, two unmissable Brexit stories

The City, like the rest of us, are on tenterhooks for the outcome of the Conservative leadership contest. Liz Truss has promised an immediate review of the regulators’ role and, according to campaign insiders, is considering combining the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. An idea Cat Rutter Pooley calls “terrible”.

Meanwhile, the regulatory requirements for insurance companies have become an improbable flashpoint, writes Helen Thomas. On one side are politicians searching for the benefits of post-Brexit regulatory freedom and on the other are City watchdogs prioritising the protection of customers and the financial system.