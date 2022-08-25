CANSCRIBE CAREER COLLEGE WINS BACK-TO-BACK SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE AWARDS

CanScribe Career College logo Some of CanScribe Awards

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — CanScribe won AHDI’s School of Excellence Award in 2021 and again received this honor in August of this year. CanScribe celebrates by honoring those who the award is truly about—its staff, students, alumni, and employment partners. This award recognizes “an Educational or Individual Professional member who employs instructors of healthcare documentation courses, for outstanding commitment to the professional development of students and their success.”

CanScribe’s COO, Justin Chapman, had this to say, “CanScribe’s goal has always been to provide unparalleled online education and the best student and graduate support available. This award celebrates everyone at CanScribe, and all of the hard work and dedication put in every day to provide the best online training and experience possible. Winning this award two years running shows how our team is always working to improve and grow.”

Sheila Guston, CEO of AHDI, notes that CanScribe winning this award for the second time in a row was no surprise as CanScribe “continue[s] to support AHDI and the healthcare documentation industry at large by maintaining their Approved Program status, exhibiting at conference and co-sponsoring special events, encouraging membership and active involvement within the association, and supporting AHDI initiatives and credentialing programs.”

As a top college specializing in online healthcare, business, ESL programs and work-from-home careers, students across the globe are benefiting from CanScribe’s training.

CanScribe Career College would like to thank its staff, students, graduates, employment partners, and AHDI for the School of Excellence Award.

“This is the second time CanScribe has earned the School of Excellence Award, and that comes as no surprise…CanScribe also demonstrates its commitment to the development and success of students by offering insights into the critical role they will play in patient safety as they embark on their new careers.” Sheila Guston, CEO of AHDI.

“My experience with CanScribe was entirely positive right from the beginning. They were so helpful getting me started and gave a very accurate picture of what the program would look like. There has been ongoing support throughout the course and always someone available to help when I needed it. I finished the course feeling prepared and equipped for success.” Rebekah Hiemstra, 2022 MT/HDS graduate.

The Association for Healthcare Documentation Integrity (AHDI) was founded in 1978 to gain recognition for the medical transcription profession. AHDI’s mission statement is: AHDI leads, educates, and advocates for professional excellence and integrity in all aspects of healthcare documentation practices worldwide. You can visit their website at https://www.ahdionline.org/ or call them directly at their toll-free number at 1.800.982.2182.

CanScribe Career College was founded as an online college in 2002. Some of its previous accolades include the BBB Torch Award winner for Marketplace Excellence and Partner in Education Award with MedQuist. CanScribe continues its focus on developing top quality online programs and expanding its portfolio to provide relevant and industry-recognized training, worldwide. For more information on CanScribe please contact Justin Chapman via email at jchapman@canscribe.com or direct phone at 1.236.700.8451.