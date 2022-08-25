Data Mynt Partners with Airtm to Enable Cash Payouts for Merchants and Platforms Across Latin America

Sellers & platforms may accept payments in digital assets in person & online, settle immediately, & now withdraw funds into their bank accounts.

We’re offering a better way to buy & sell goods & services across Latin America, a region that has one of the highest crypto adoption rates combined with one of the worst card payment experiences.” — Alex Christian, CEO of Data Mynt

GLOBAL, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Data Mynt’s strategic partnership with Airtm allows Data Mynt sellers and platforms across Latin America to accept payments in digital assets in person and online, settle immediately, and now withdraw funds directly into their Airtm and bank accounts in local currency.

Data Mynt, the leading provider of digital asset checkout and payments infrastructure for merchants and platforms globally, announced a strategic partnership with Airtm earlier this month. Airtm’s e-wallet and platform powers payments in Latin America giving Latin Americans access to a digital dollar account to receive, hold and spend funds. Airtm enables local bank payouts and clearing in 18 countries including Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Ecuador and Bolivia.

Sellers and platforms that use Data Mynt’s omnichannel digital asset payment and checkout solutions across Latin America benefit from this integration by gaining access to a lower-cost, seamless way to withdraw funds directly into their bank and Airtm accounts. As a result, shoppers across Latin America can pay for goods and services at participating Data Myn t merchants and platforms using their favorite cryptocurrency, with merchants being able to immediately settle those funds as cash-equivalent and deposit into their bank and Airtm accounts.

Data Mynt is leveraging this first-of-its-kind regional partnership with Airtm to both drive more commerce and reach new customers across Latin America, initially in Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico offering a better way to shop without having to worry about notorious card declines or the price fluctuations that cryptocurrency is known for. Through Data Mynt’s checkout and payment platform, consumers can begin to use cryptocurrency like actual currency – and participating merchants can open their doors to new customers who are looking for a better way to pay with their digital assets and wallets.

Data Mynt has been rapidly expanding their services to new sellers and countries this year, with customers and merchants being able to use Data Mynt’s solutions in 10 countries and 5 continents. Additionally, Data Mynt has added more blockchains and digital assets to the roster of supported wallets and tokens, enabling users to pay with popular blockchains and wallet ecosystems including Binance Chain, Polygon, Solana, and Bitcoin Lightning Network coins such as BTC, USDC, MATIC, SOL, DOGE, and BNB, to name a few.

Data Mynt’s patent-pending technology enables in-person and online merchants and platforms to expand their checkout payment options to include digital assets, potentially opening the doors for previously unreachable customers to pay for their goods and services. Sellers and buyers reduce payment processing costs, declines, delays, and eliminate chargebacks and digital asset price volatility by using Data Mynt, offering a best-of-both-worlds approach between traditional finance and decentralized finance.

“This is an important moment for both Data Mynt and Airtm. We’re strengthening our respective value proposition for customers and bootstrapping a better way to buy and sell goods and services across Latin America, a region that has one of the highest crypto adoption rates globally combined with one of the worst card payment experiences. At Data Mynt, we’re dedicated to making commerce easier for more people – in all of its forms – and we’re thrilled to find a like-minded partner in Airtm,” said Alex Christian, CEO of Data Mynt.

Interested merchants, businesses and resellers can add Data Mynt digital asset checkout now at Google Play Store and App Stores.

About Data Mynt



Data Mynt is the leading digital asset payment and checkout solution for omnichannel sellers everywhere. Its suite of solutions offers platforms and merchants an easy approach to accepting and sending digital payments from any blockchain, wallet or asset, free from volatility and the usual risks and costs of traditional payment methods such as cards. The Data Mynt digital asset checkout payment solution is designed to streamline implementation via a mobile Point of Sale, API, branded web page, and iFrame, while consistently delivering a seamless customer experience. Learn more:



www.Datamynt.com | Twitter

About Airtm

Airtm is a fully regulated and compliant digital dollar account solution that gives Latin Americans access to a wallet to receive, hold and spend funds with minimal fees and drastically reduced transaction times. With multiple language support over one million members, 16 million successful transactions, and a transaction speed of less than 10 minutes, Airtm has created a digital dollar transfer solution that is ready to scale and growing in popularity. Learn more here:



www.Airtm.com