Decentraland Price Prediction: Is IBAT the best P2E metaverse platform?

Decentraland (MANA) is a cryptocurrency project built on the Ethereum blockchain. It was first launched in 2015, but only was available to the public starting in 2020.

Using MANA tokens, owners can trade items in real estate while they also enjoy the online game and the interaction between other uses. As an owner, you can communicate with others, open a store, explore the metaverse world and even attend lectures. Many people refer to Decentraland as a decentralized world version of Minecraft as a result.

From an investment standpoint, the Decentraland price prediction is relatively strong, with decent gains predicted. However, it’s not as impressive as some other products on the market.

One of these products is Battle Infinity (IBAT), an exciting Indian project in the same vein as the India-based Polygon. In fact, it’s the only cryptocurrency competitor of India’s fantasy sports incumbent giants, Dream11 and Mobile Premier League.

Let’s take a look at the Decentraland price prediction for the future as well as the better outlook for IBAT.

>>>Buy Battle Infinity Here<<<

MANA Price Prediction

Compared to some other crypto coins on the market, MANA has a relatively stable outlook and projection. While Decentraland is relatively new to the public market, it has been around for seven years now, giving it a little bit of lasting power.

Below is a Decentraland price prediction on where the value could go in the next few years.

Year Price 2022 $1.30 2023 $1.85 2025 $3.53

Over the next year, the Decentraland price prediction is fairly stable, with a projected increase in value of about 42%. Between 2023 and 2025, the price of MANA is expected to take a much bigger jump of around 91%. Between the end of 2022 and 2025, that means Decentraland is projected to increase in value by approximately 172%.

That’s a pretty sound investment, from a traditional standpoint. However, compared to some other crypto products, it doesn’t jump off the page as much. What’s more, to even experience that full 172% projected increase in value, an owner would have to hold onto the investment for another three years. In that timeframe, MANA could experience volatility in pricing, which could wipe away its value altogether.

There is a new fantasy sports blockchain game called Battle Infinity that has had impressive results thus far, with its presale ending a full 65 days earlier than expected. IBAT is looking to provide an exciting environment and also a solid investment, much better than that of MANA or other crypto products.

>>>Find Battle Infinity Here<<<

Battle Infinity Outlook

Battle Infinity (IBAT) is a gaming platform that’s made up of multiple Play-to-Earn (P2E) battle games. All of these are integrated within the metaverse that’s called the IBAT Battle Arena. Here, gamers are able to experience the huge immersive metaverse world while also playing and battling it out with other owners.

The goal of IBAT is to revolutionize the traditional world of gaming. It integrates the metaverse and the blockchain all in while, while giving users direct ownership or their items within the game along with a decentralized experience. It’s tamper-proof and completely transparent, which is why it delivers a secure and limitless immersive experience.

IBAT’s presale finished after only 25 days, which was 65 days earlier than was originally expected. It was listed on Pancakeswap on 17 August 2022, with a list price that was 26% above the presale price. It will soon be listed on LBANK as well.

The IBAT Premier League and its six component parts will be offered first for the Indian Premier League. That will eventually be offered as part of Phase 7 in IBAT’s roadmap. For now, it’s obvious that people are seeing immense value in IBAT already.

>>>Buy Battle Infinity Here<<<

How to Find IBAT

IBAT was listed on Pancakeswap on 17 August 2022, after the presale finished after only 25 days. Originally, it was expected to last a full 90 days, meaning it ended 65 days earlier than expected. In the near future, it will also be available on LBANK.

If you are interested in purchasing IBAT, we suggest that you use either the Metamask or Trust Wallet crypto wallets. You can feel confident in this purchase, as IBAT is smart contract audited by Solid Proof.

Right now, Battle Infinity is finishing up Phase 3 of its roadmap. In Phase 4, it will be testing Battle Swap on testnet, launching its Merchandise Store, finishing strategic partnerships and launching its first NFT sale.

Phase 5 and 6 will include things such as launching game betas and then multiple games, integrating Battle Store Games and Battle Arena, and the final launch.

In Phase 7, IBAT will be integrating the Battle Arena and Land Maps, launching an NFT Land Sale, deploying NFT Land smart contracts and launching the fantasy sports game, which will begin with the Indian Premier League.

>>>Find Battle Infinity Here<<<

How to Buy Battle Infinity

Through our presale.battleinfinity.io interface, you can buy Battle Infinity tokens with BNB through Pancakeswap. You can do this through your preferred wallet provider. On a desktop, we suggest using Metamask. If you’re going to conduct the transaction via mobile, we suggest Trust Wallet via Wallet Connect.

Once you’ve connected your account, you can purchase IBAT through BNB. Simply follow the steps below.

STEP 1

Enter the desired IBAT amount you want to purchase in the buy IBAT section.

STEP 2

Click the button that says “Buy IBAT.”

STEP 3

Confirm in your wallet to process the transaction.

How long the transaction takes depends on the speed of the blockchain network. Once it’s complete, you can view your IBAT balance in the “Your Investment” tab in the presale info section.

How to Refer and Earn IBAT

You can also earn IBAT through our referral program. To do so, follow the steps below.

STEP 1

Look for the “Enter Referral Wallet Address” box in the IBAT section. Here, you can paste the wallet address of the person you want to refer to. Alternatively, you can open the referral link in a browser, which automatically pastes the wallet address in the input box.

STEP 2

Press the “Add Referrer” button in the prompt.

STEP 3

Confirm the transaction in Metamask or Trust Wallet to add your referrer.

>>>Buy Battle Infinity Here<<<

More About Play-to-Earn

Play-to-Earn has quickly become the second most-popular type of cryptocurrency. P2E was inspired in large part by the very popular game World of Warcraft. The centralized system was frustrating to many users, so one (Vitalik Buterin) created a decentralized idea on the Ethereum blockchain ledger.

Today, there are loads of different P2E crypto markets and tokens. It works by having players pay to play the game, and then doing many different tasks within the game to either advance or unlock various prizes. The way P2E differs from other games is that the rewards earned in the game can be used as assets outside of them. You can get different things such as NFTs, virtual land or crypto tokens.

Decentraland is one of these, and it’s built its value through it. There is still some volatility to the market, though, which is why there’s a downside to it. But, with some P2E tokens such as IBAT, there is much more growth potential without all the different possibilities for huge volatility.

>>>Find Battle Infinity Here<<<

MANA vs. IBAT: Which is Better?

IBAT is taking a different approach to the P2E market, which is why it’s been so popular during its presale already. The IBAT token is removing all the boundaries that exist between traditional gaming and the metaverse/blockchain. In essence, it is connecting them together.

The design and implementation of the IBAT token makes the experience for the user efficient and seamless. There are no barriers to entry, making it a very usable token and one that is very fun to take part in as well.

IBAT allows users entry into the ever-expanding world of Battle Infinity games. The tokens are used to play the games on the platform, and then they can be spent on weapons, land and characters. Over time, the value of this continues to rise.

Compared to MANA, IBAT is a better investment with a better outlook because it’s tied into very popular fantasy sports on the metaverse. This exciting Indian project will the only crypto competitor to the fantasy sports giants in India such as Mobile Premier League and Dream11. Combined, those platforms have 185 million users, and Battle Infinity is going to draw from a lot of those.

Decentraland, meanwhile, just doesn’t have that same outlook. While the Decentraland price prediction for the future is solid, it pales in comparison to the exciting new Indian project known as IBAT.

>>>Buy Battle Infinity Here<<<

Buy IBAT Before It’s Too Late

There are so many different crypto tokens and markets that it can be hard to determine which ones are good investments. But, more so than knowing which is good is timing when to jump in.

Most times, the best time to maximize your investment in crypto is when a new P2E player comes to market. And that’s exactly where IBAT is right now. It was just listed on Pancakeswap on 17 August 2022 and has plans to be listed on LBANK soon. The presale ended a full 65 days early, showing the huge interest in its long-term potential.

In other words, it’s imperative that you act now if you want to get in on the ground level of IBAT. It’s an exciting new opportunity in the fantasy sports and metaverse world, allowing users to earn rewards that they can then use outside of the platform. Battle Infinity is currently in its Phase 3 of seven total phases, making it still a prime time to get in on the action.

While other P2E platforms such as MANA have become popular among people, IBAT certainly has a leg up on the competition. So, while the Decentraland price prediction may look relatively positive for the future, it isn’t as rosy of a picture as that of IBAT.

The first sport that will launch on the Battle Infinity platform will be cricket, and it’ll be based around the Indian Premier League. This will come in Phase 7 of the IBAT roadmap. So, get in now before it becomes too late.