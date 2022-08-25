Do Apple Cider Vinegar and Black pepper help in weight loss? Myth or Fact

Image Source : FREEPIK Do Apple Cider Vinegar and Black pepper help in weight loss?

Apple Cider Vinegar and Black Pepper have been highly advised herbs to be used for weight loss. It is said to be two very beneficial herbs in Ayurveda. However, if you ask people, what is Ayurveda, their answer will be the use of some plant-based herbs for the treatment of illness or disorder. But Ayurveda is not all about herbs. It is a way of living a balanced life. Herbs are a part of Ayurveda. Today, people are using Ayurveda and ayurvedic herbs to treat their disorders.

Now the question is whether Ayurvedic herbs help in weight loss also. The answer is yes.

Apple Cider Vinegar:

For hundreds of years, Apple Cider Vinegar has been used as a health tonic. Apple Cider Vinegar is an acid made by the fermentation of apples with yeast and bacteria. The main ingredient is Acetic acid which is about 5-6% of Apple Cider Vinegar.

Recent studies show that apple cider vinegar helps in weight loss. Some animal studies plug that the Acetic Acid in Apple Cider Vinegar may advance weight loss in many ways.

Reduces blood sugar & insulin level: Recent studies on rats shows that acetic acid improved the liver and muscles to take up the sugar from the blood. In the same study, Acetic Acid also reduced the insulin to glucagon ratio which favors the fat burning.

Decreases fat storage: In another study, when obese, diabetic rats were treated with acetic acid, it increased the expression of genes that reduced the belly fat and liver fat storage.

Turmeric:

Turmeric or better known as Haldi is a golden spice used in Indian cuisine for years and has been part of the Ayurveda medicines for hundreds of years. In Covid time, it is used to improve immunity by adding it in tea and kadha. The main content in turmeric is curcumin which supports the immune system by increasing the immunomodulating capacity of the body and having antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Does it help in weight loss? The answer is yes. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce the inflammation in the body which is one of the factors causing obesity. Curcumin suppresses the inflammation in the fat, pancreatic and muscle cells.

In one of the studies, Curcumin was used among patients with metabolic syndrome and related disorders. It is found that the use of curcumin with those patients causes a significant reduction in BMI.

Black Pepper:

Black pepper or ‘kaali mirch’ is another Indian cuisine spice and ayurvedic ingredient which helps you to shed weight. Black Pepper is a powerhouse of health benefits and weight loss metabolism is one of them. The Indian desi spice is filled with vitamins like Vitamin A, C, K and minerals like sodium, Potassium and Calcium. It will naturally revs up your metabolism which results in fat burning. The main content in Black Pepper is “Piperine”. Piperine enhances metabolism and suppresses fat accumulation in the body.

So, Piperine not only shed the fat but also assists in the absorption of curcumin which is again an important ayurvedic ingredient to lose weight.

