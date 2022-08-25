Emily Maitlis slammed by BBC for impartiality: ‘THIS is why she had to go’

The 51-year-old said during her speech on August 24: “We show our impartiality when we report without fear or favour.

“When we are not scared to hold power to account, even when it feels uncomfortable to do so.

“When we understand that if we’ve covered rule-breaking by a Scottish chief medical officer or an English government scientist then journalistic rigour should be applied to those who make policy within No 10.

“The one person – ironically – who understood this was Dominic Cummings himself. Who texted me that very evening to offer his wry support.

“Why had the BBC immediately and publicly sought to confirm the government spokesman’s opinion? Without any kind of due process?

“It makes no sense for an organisation that is admirably, famously rigorous about procedure – unless it was perhaps sending a message of reassurance directly to the government itself?

“Put this in the context of the BBC board, where another active agent of the Conservative party – former Downing Street spin doctor, and former adviser to BBC rival GB News [Sir Robbie Gibb] – now sits, acting as the arbiter of BBC impartiality.

“According to the Financial Times, he’s attempted to block the appointments of journalists he considers damaging to government relations, provoking Labour’s deputy leader (among others) to call it ‘Tory cronyism at the heart of the BBC’.”

READ MORE: Emily Maitlis accuses BBC of siding with TORIES in furious outburst