How high will bills go?

Britons currently pay £1,971 a year, an increase of £693 from April, when Ofgem raised the price cap from £1,277 to £1,971.

Economic forecasters Cornwall Insight fear Ofgem may decide to nearly double this on August 26.

The analysts predicted direct debit customers would have to pay an additional £1,583 from October 1, with a new price cap of £3,554.