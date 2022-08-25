Categories
US

Essex County District Attorney announces indictment in 1986 cold case murder


BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) – Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett announced the indictment of a 63-year-old man in the 1986 murder of 20-year-old Claire Gravel.

Gravel was strangled to death and her body was later discovered in the woods on the northbound side of Route 128 in Beverly on June 30, 1986. John Carey, who is accused of strangling Gravel, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after he was convicted of trying to strangle another woman to death in 2008.

The Essex County D.A. said a new lead in 2012 pointed investigators in the direction of Carey.

“A new lead developed in 2012, [we] worked diligently to bring about the result we have today. Evidence recovered from her clothing was instrumental in solving this case,” said Blodgett.

Blodgett also said he’s been in touch with Gravel’s father and siblings, who said they are relieved with the development Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.