Europa League and Europa Conference League group-stage draw: When is it and who could Man Utd and Arsenal face?

The Europa League and Europa Conference League group-stage draws take place on Friday, with Manchester United and Arsenal set to discover their first opponents.
When are the draws?
The 2022/23 UEFA Europa League group stage draw will take place from 12pm (BST) on Friday, August 26. The draw ceremony is being held in Istanbul, Turkey.
The Europa Conference League draw follows later from 1.30pm.
Which teams are in the Europa League draw?
The final 10 teams in the group stages, finishing off all 32 confirmed sides, were decided with the second leg of the play-off qualification round on Thursday evening.
The Premier League has two representatives at the group stage.
- Austria: Sturm Graz
- Azerbaijan: Qarabag
- Belgium: Union Saint-Gilloise
- Bulgaria: Ludogorets
- Cyprus: AEK Larnaca, Omonia
- Denmark: Midtjylland
- England: Manchester United, Arsenal
- France: Rennes, Nantes, Monaco
- Finland: HJK Helsinki
- Germany: Union Berlin, Freiburg
- Greece: Olympiakos
- Hungary: Ferencvaros
- Italy: Roma, Lazio
- Moldova: FC Sheriff
- Netherlands: Feyenoord, PSV
- Norway: Bodo/Glimt
- Portugal: Braga
- Serbia: Red Star Belgrade
- Spain: Real Sociedad, Real Betis
- Sweden: Malmo FF
- Switzerland: FC Zurich
- Ukraine: Dynamo Kyiv
- Turkey: Trabzonspor, Fenerbahce
How does the Europa League draw work?
The 32 clubs are seeded into four pots of eight teams, with the club coefficient rankings established at the beginning of the season.
Clubs from the same country cannot be drawn against each other, with each group containing one side from each of the four pots.
- Pot 1: Roma, Man Utd, Arsenal, Lazio, Braga, Red Star Belgrade, Dynamo Kyiv, Olympiacos
- Pot 2: Feynoord, PSV, Rennes, Monaco, Real Sociedad, Qarabag, Malmo, Ludogorets
- Pot 3: Real Betis, Midtjylland, Bodo/Glimt, Ferencvaros, Union Berlin, SC Freiburg, Fenerbahce
- Pot 4: Nantes, HJK, Sturm Graz, AEK Larnaca, Omonia, Zurich, Union Saint-Gilloise, Trabzonspor
What’s the Europa League format?
The group winners advance directly to the round of 16 while the group runners-up progress to the knockout round play-offs, where they will face eight teams transferring from the Champions League having finished third in their groups.
Third-placed teams transfer to the Europa Conference League, where they will face the group runners-up from that competition in the knockout round play-offs.
When are the Europa League group stage games?
The full fixture list for the group stage will be revealed after the draw but UEFA has confirmed the matchday dates.
Matchday 1: September 8
Matchday 2: September 15
Matchday 3: October 6
Matchday 4: October 13
Matchday 5: October 27
Matchday 6: November 3
When are the key Europa League draw dates?
Knockout out round play-offs: November 7
Round of 16: February 24
Quarter and semi-finals: March 17
All the key Europa League dates
The 2022/23 Europa League final will take place on May 31, 2023 at the Puskas Arena Park in Budapest, Hungary.
Knockout out round play-offs: February 16 & 23
Round of 16: March 9 & 16
Quarter-finals: April 13 & 20
Semi-finals: May 11 & 18
Final: May 31 (Budapest)
Which teams are in the Europa Conference League draw?
The Europa Conference League draw follows the Europa League draw from 1.30pm on Friday.
The 32 teams in the draw are:
- Armenia: Pyunik
- Austria: Austria Wien
- Belgium: Gent, Anderlecht
- Cyprus: Apollon
- Czech Republic: Slavia Prague, Slovacko
- Denmark: Silkeborg
- England: West Ham
- France: Nice
- Germany: Cologne
- Ireland: Shamrock
- Israel: Hapoel Be’er Sheva
- Italy: Fiorentina
- Kosovo: Ballkani
- Latvia: RFS
- Liechtenstein: Vaduz
- Lithuania: Zalgiris
- Netherlands: AZ Alkmaar
- Norway: Molde
- Poland: Lech Poznan
- Romania: Cluj, FCSB
- Scotland: Hearts
- Serbia: Partizan
- Slovakia: Slavia Bratislava
- Spain: Villarreal
- Sweden: Djugardens
- Switzerland: Basel
- Turkey: Istanbul Basaksehir, Sivasspor
- Ukraine: Dnipro-1
How does the Europa Conference League draw work?
Much the same as the Europa League draw, the 32 clubs in the group stages are seeded into four pots of eight teams, with the club coefficient rankings established at the beginning of the season.
Clubs from the same country cannot be drawn against each other, with each group containing one side from each of the four pots.
- Pot 1: Villarreal, Basel, Slavia Prague, AZ Alkmaar, Gent, Istanbul Basaksehir, Partizan, West Ham
- Pot 2: Cluj, Molde, FCSB, Fiorentina, Cologne, Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Apollon, Slavia Bratislava
- Pot 3: Nice, Anderlecht, Zalgiris, Austria Wien, Hearts, Shamrock, Sivasspor, Vaduz
- Pot 4: Dnipro-1, Lech Poznan, Slovacko, Silkeborg, Djugardens, Pyunik, RFS, Ballkani
What’s the Europa Conference League format?
The group winners advance directly to the round of 16 with the group runners-up progressing to the knockout round play-offs, where they will face eight teams transferring from the Europa League having finished third in their groups.
When are the Europa League group stage games?
The full fixture list for the group stage will be revealed after the draw but UEFA has confirmed the matchday dates.
When are the key Europa Conference League draw dates?
Knockout round play-offs: November 7
Round of 16: February 24
Quarter and semi-finals: March 17
All the key Europa Conference League dates
The 2022/23 Europa Conference League final will take place at Prague’s Eden Arena on June 7 2023.
Knockout round play-offs: February 16 & 23
Round of 16: March 9 & 16
Quarter-finals: April 13 & 20
Semi-finals: May 11 & 18
Final: June 7 (Prague)
