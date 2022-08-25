Everything you need to know about Universal Studios Florida’s Halloween Horror Nights 2022

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Amonarch

The beloved Halloween Horror Nights returns to Universal Studios Florida next month for its 31st year, and now we have a better idea of the full range of scare zones and haunted houses that will be frightening guests for 2022. Earlier this month, Universal revealed the final six houses of the year’s event, all of them based on new and original concepts, as well as this year’s five new horrifying scare zones. They will be joining the four haunted houses Universal had originally announced, which are based on the classic Universal Monsters, the original Halloween film, Blumhouse’s The Black Phone and Freaky, and, surprisingly, the music of The Weeknd. Here’s a quick recap of all the details we have so far.

The six new original haunted houses encompass a full range of outlandish and terrifying scenarios. “Bugs: Eaten Alive” is exactly what the title reads–a “skin-crawling infestation of spiders, roaches, flies, bees and more” that feast upon humans. “Spirits of the Coven” takes place in “an unsettling 1920s speakeasy,” where visitors end up being turned into drinks themselves by a group of evil witches. A tale as old as time comes to the park in “Fiesta de Chupacabras,” where the famous goat-sucker turns its appetite on guests. “Hellblock Horror” is set in a prison where ghoulish creatures are serving time. A zombie fisherman preys on a small fishing village in “Deadman’s Pier: Winter’s Wake,” and “Descendants of Destruction” seems to give off a Fallout 3 vibe with its story of an apocalyptic warzone centered in a mutant-infested subway station.

If you haven’t visited the incredible Halloween event before, these 10 haunted houses will be elaborate mazes with detailed theming, live actors who make you feel as if you’re living in a nightmare, and original sets. Unfortunately, you can’t just walk into these houses, and the lines are exhaustingly long. However, they’re one hundred percent worth the wait. Universal transports its guests into a whole new world, turning everyone’s worst fears into reality. Scare zones, on the other hand, are open-air stretches throughout the park that are each devoted to a specific theme. Here, a variety of scare actors lurk throughout the dark trying to spook guests. They may not be as intricate as the houses, but they are just as scary and grotesque.

This year, Halloween Horror Nights scare zones include “Horrors of Halloween,” which see The Pumpkin Lord sending his horrifying subjects onto guests. “Graveyard: Deadly Unrest” features “an ominous Halloween thunderstorm within a ghastly cemetery,” while “Scarecrow: Cursed Soil” stars a bevy of bloodthirsty scarecrows. “Conjure the Dark” welcomes a sorceress who uses her powers to conjure up a whole team of monsters who have their sights set on guests. Finally, “Sweet Revenge” takes place in the 1950s where trick-or-treaters who are enjoying a classic Halloween parade somehow turn evil.

That isn’t it, though. In addition to the array of houses and scare zones, Halloween Horror Nights is also known for its live entertainment! “Ghoulish! A Halloween Tale” is a new nighttime show at the Universal Studios Lagoon that stars the Grim Reaper and features spooky remixed tunes by popular artists. The Fire Girls, a well-known performance troupe, presents “Halloween Nightmare Fuel Wildfire,” a theatrical production that incorporates fire, aerial stunts, dancing, and metal music. The ensemble will perform at Halloween Horror Nights for the second year straight.

The Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store will also be back, but this time it will have a theme that corresponds with the scare zones from the event. It features some of the most amazing theming and design work you’ll ever see in a park, making it an annual highlight of the celebration. The Cabana Bay Beach Resort offers visitors photo ops with iconic Universal monsters including The Mummy and Dracula.

The event begins on Friday, Sept. 2, and runs on 43 select nights up until Halloween on Oct. 31. Hotels and ticket packages are available now. For more information, check out the official Halloween Horror Nights website.

