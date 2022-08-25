‘Extra money has been great!’ Woman shares how she made extra £5,000 in side hustle

“I have been fully booked and after only five months, I had to pause on bookings as I was fully booked up for at least the next five months.

“I was getting many messages every day, and unfortunately, I was having to turn more people away than I could say yes too which was a shame.

“There weren’t many difficulties I faced. I did have to manage my time well as I always invite the owner to visit my house, along with their dog, so we can all meet and ensure everyone is happy to go ahead before confirming a booking.”

The entrepreneur outlined why she eventually decided to make her side hustle her “main hustle”, taking it as her main source of income.