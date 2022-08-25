Fear Effect Reinvented Breaks Years Of Silence With New Trailer

After years of silence on a remake that was first announced in 2017, and originally intended for a 2018 release, Fear Effect Reinvented has released a surprise trailer. The new video shows off a new cel-shaded graphics style, and promises the game will release “sooner than you think.”
The remake of the 2000 PlayStation cult classic aims to stay true to the original game, while rethinking gameplay, graphics, and controls for a modern audience. Players can play as three different mercenaries–Hana, Glas, and Deke–as they try to find the missing daughter of a Hong Kong Triad boss.