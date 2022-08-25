Fine: Florida aerial traffic jam damaging business

State Rep. Randy Fine

If you have flown this summer, there is a good chance you have experienced a mess. We have seen flight delays and cancellations like never before. I experienced it firsthand — my youngest and I ended up having to drive home from Washington, D.C., after our flight was canceled, after a six-hour delay — and we were not offered a new flight until days later.

Over the past several weeks, newspapers with national reach published pieces on the variety of problems which are facing travelers. The Washington Post and Wall Street Journal trumpeted the frequent complaints of passengers who have struggled to reach their destinations, while the New York Times posted an article offering their critique for common airport attire. The federal government even got in on the action when, in response to the current travel climate, the U.S. Department of Transportation proposed a rule to require airlines to issue refunds for significant changes in a passenger’s itinerary.

Despite the national picture, however, what fliers are seeing in and around Florida is an entirely different animal. While the Sunshine State has always retained its distinctive character apart from its stately neighbors, our unique aerial environment is causing major frustration for anyone hoping to reach south Florida — including Orlando, Miami, or Tampa Bay. This situation is being driven primarily by a number of factors, not least of which is the explosion in growth of private aircraft making their way to our state.

Recently, and in particular over the course of the pandemic, Florida became the most traveled state for private jets, accounting for nearly 12% of flights nationwide. Unsurprisingly, we also now host four of the busiest private jet airports in the country — Palm Beach, Miami, Naples, and Ft. Lauderdale. Before the pandemic struck, our skies were far from empty, but, with airports like Orlando now handling over 40 million passengers in one year (holding its position as one of the most bustling in the world), the problem is undeniable and apparent.

What most travelers, even the seasoned veterans do not realize, under Biden administration rules, airspace is governed on the foundation of “first come, first served” meaning that private flights and commercial jets are not prioritized over one another. Regardless of the number of passengers — numbering in the single digits or well over a hundred — aircraft are seen as the same. When it comes to certain routes, this means that the competition is fierce and airlines can often lose out, prompting ripple effects throughout their operations affecting thousands in turn. In other words, Joe Biden treats a private plane carrying one of his billionaire donors the same as a commercial flight flying hundreds of ordinary Americans.

Along with sudden and frequently volatile weather, especially as we enter the heart of hurricane season, it is indisputable that it is steadily becoming more difficult to reach Florida-based destinations on time, as scheduled, and without having to wait through an unexpected delay or cancellation.

While the growing popularity of Florida is something to be celebrated, local businesses need more travelers, more visitors, more customers, not fewer. As area companies are all too aware, ease of access is one of the key reasons why Florida is the location of choice for passengers. There are no customs checkpoints before reaching that perfect beach or resort unlike other similar destinations. If air travel to our state becomes too much of a headache, people will begin to look elsewhere and the crowds during June and July might not be back next year.

It is critical that the Biden administration, including the Federal Aviation Administration, stop prioritizing billionaire elites and propose a fix which could lessen the pain passengers are feeling. Otherwise regular Floridians may face a crisis in flying in and out of our state.

Randy Fine is the state representative for District 53, which encompasses South Brevard including Palm Bay and portions of Melbourne and West Melbourne.

