Gerald Potterton, Director of Animated Classic Heavy Metal, Dies at 91

Gerald Potterton — best known as the director of the animated adult animated classic Heavy Metal and for his work on The Beatles’ groundbreaking animated feature Yellow Submarine — has died. He was 91 years old.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Potterton passed away at the Brome-Missisquoi-Perkins Hospital in Cowansville, Quebec, Canada on Tuesday, Aug. 23. “Gerald came to Canada and the NFB to be part of a new wave of storytelling, one that was fresh and irreverent, and he brought great wit and creativity to every project,” National Film Board of Canada (NFB) chairperson and government film commissioner Claude Joli-Coeur said. “He was also a builder, helping to lay the foundation for today’s independent Canadian animation industry with Potterton Productions… He was an exceptional artist and a truly nice man.”





Potterton directed Heavy Metal — based on the adult-oriented graphic novel fantasy magazine of the same name — from a screenplay by Daniel Goldberg and Len Blum. The film was produced by Ivan Reitman (Ghostbusters) and Leonard Mogel, the latter of whom was also the magazine’s publisher. True to the anthology nature of the magazine, the film consisted of ten short animated chapters loosely tied together. Despite being one of the first animated features to receive an R-rating from the MPAA, Heavy Metal made over $20 million during its box office run, more than doubling its budget of $9.3 million. It spawned a sequel, Heavy Metal 2000, though Potterton was not involved in the latter film.





While the magazine’s focus was not music-centric, the film featured a star-studded soundtrack featuring the likes of Black Sabbath, Blue Öyster Cult, Sammy Hagar, Don Felder, Cheap Trick, Devo, Journey and Nazareth. Actors who lent their voices to the film included Rodger Bumpass, Jackie Burroughs, John Candy, Joe Flaherty, Don Francks, Martin Lavut, Marilyn Lightstone, Eugene Levy, Alice Playten, Harold Ramis, Percy Rodriguez, Susan Roman, Richard Romanus, August Schellenberg, John Vernon and Zal Yanovsky.

Potterton initially began his career as an assistant animator in London before returning to his Canadian home to join the NFB in 1954. He collaborated with Buster Keaton on The Railrodder in 1965 (for which he won “honorable mention” for best short film at the Berlin International Film Festival) and Harold Pinter on Pinter’s People in 1969. Perhaps his most enduring work was as an animator on The Beatles’ 1968 film Yellow Submarine, directed by George Dunning.





In 1968, Potterton established Potterton Productions, which worked on a number of films before closing its doors in 1974.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter