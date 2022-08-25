Categories
Groove Cruise returns to Cabo and Miami as Covid vaccine requirement for festival dropped


“There are nine stages on each ship so throughout the ship, you’ve got various styles of music like house, techno, trance, a lot of bass and variations thereof.

“And, it’s 24/7 music, so the music literally doesn’t stop for 120 hours on the west coast and for 96 hours on the [Miami cruise].”

The LA to Cabo trip is taking place between October 19 to 24 while the Miami cruise sails from January 19 to 23.

Join headliners Claude VonStroke, Blond:ish, Green Velvet, Acraze, Gareth Emery and Said the Sky among a host of other acts in October. 

Everyone is now welcome to board Norwegian Cruises from LA and Celebrity Cruises from Miami regardless of vaccination status. 



