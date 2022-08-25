Helix Cleaning & Restoration Offers Premium IICRS Certified Carpet Cleaning Services in Rockwall, Texas

Helix Cleaning & Restoration Carpet Cleaning Helix Cleaning & Restoration Logo Helix Cleaning & Restoration Hardwood Floor Cleaning Helix Cleaning & Restoration Water Damage Restoration Helix Cleaning & Restoration Truck

Helix Cleaning & Restoration is a professional carpet cleaning company that has been offering quality services in Rockwall and the surrounding cities for years.

ROCKWALL, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Helix Cleaning & Restoration is reputed for its unique and professional carpet cleaning services that use safe and effective natural methods and green solutions. They mindfully clean with everyone in mind, meaning their methods are sensitive to children and pets. The company bases its operations on integrity, honesty, care, and respect.

Helix Cleaning & Restoration offers professional carpet services and has a carpet cleaning process depending on the carpet type, conditional type, and other factors. This helps avoid possible damage during the cleaning process. They first inspect all carpets to determine the kind of pretreatment that need to be done. Later, they use carpet extractor machines that pull as much dirt as possible and an exceptional carpet cleaning protector that keeps odors out.



The professional carpet cleaning contractor works with a team of highly trained and experienced technicians who have accumulated many years of service in the industry. The company has built a reputation for exceptional customer service which incorporates professionalism, honesty, and friendliness. The staff is committed, passionate, and provides the best service possible to ensure a 5-star experience.

The company spokesperson said this about their experience “We give appointments within a few days, notify and remind our clients the time we will be arriving for their convenience. Our technicians are friendly and professional and always explain our process beforehand. Our prices are fair and we guarantee deluxe cleaning without paying an arm and a leg. Browse our website for more information and don’t forget to check out our carpet cleaning service.”

Helix Cleaning & Restoration is fully licensed and insured, assuring clients that their carpets and property are safe in case of any occurrence. The company offers convenient scheduling and transparent pricing with no surprises. They are background verified and certified through the IICRS and Woolsafe programs and boast of 5-star ratings on leading platforms. They also offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee to back up their quality workmanship and excellent customer service.

Helix Cleaning & Restoration is a family-owned and operated business extending a personal touch in all their services. They have been servicing Dallas and the surrounding areas since 2012. The company is locally owned and hence dedicated to providing consistent high-quality cleaning services and building long-term relationships with the locals. This has built trust between the company and the clients most of whom are return customers. They also recommend their friends and family to the company.

Helix Cleaning & Restoration is located at 409 Azalea Drive, Rockwall, Texas, 75087, US. Clients can call the company at (214) 384-4554 for inquiries or visit their website for online bookings and more information on their services.