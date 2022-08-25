Categories
Here’s what guests can expect


Norwegian Prima can accommodate around 3,100 guests at double occupancy.

When Norwegian Cruise Line was designing its new Norwegian Prima ship, rather than simply going bigger than their last ships, the company took a different approach.

While the first vessel in the new Prima Class – Norwegian’s first new class in nearly 10 years – is not much smaller than the line’s Breakaway Plus Class ships. Prima can accommodate a quarter fewer guests, Harry Sommer, the cruise line’s president and CEO, told USA TODAY. That allows for a higher staff-to-passenger ratio and more space for those on board, from the outdoor decks to the cabins.

“The reason we went smaller is we wanted to be able to provide an even more upscale experience,” Sommer said.

Prima will set sail on its inaugural voyage from Reykjavik, Iceland, on Aug. 27. Here’s what guests can expect from the ship.



