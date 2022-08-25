Holly Willoughby: This Morning star ‘putting off’ fans with ‘hippy’ brand amid NTAs ‘snub

Holly Willoughby, 41, has always been a favourite on This Morning, but some fans prefer her approachable high street style to the “airy fairy” persona that has emerged from her personal brand, Wylde Moon. One insider claimed that Holly’s beliefs in crystal healing and sound baths was causing comparisons to American actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who founded the lifestyle brand, Goop.

An insider claimed: “Holly’s made no secret that she has been inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow.

“The only problem is that’s just a bit hippy-ish for the viewers who have been watching her day in, day out.”

They continued: “These are hard times. All this airy-fairy stuff just doesn’t chime with regular people.

“The great thing about Holly was she could wear high-street brands and look a million dollars, all while having a laugh,” they told The Sun.

