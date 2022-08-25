Holly Willoughby: This Morning star ‘putting off’ fans with ‘hippy’ brand amid NTAs ‘snub

Holly Willoughby, 41, has always been a favourite on This Morning, but some fans prefer her approachable high street style to the “airy fairy” persona that has emerged from her personal brand, Wylde Moon. One insider claimed that Holly’s beliefs in crystal healing and sound baths was causing comparisons to American actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who founded the lifestyle brand, Goop.
An insider claimed: “Holly’s made no secret that she has been inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow.
“The only problem is that’s just a bit hippy-ish for the viewers who have been watching her day in, day out.”
They continued: “These are hard times. All this airy-fairy stuff just doesn’t chime with regular people.
“The great thing about Holly was she could wear high-street brands and look a million dollars, all while having a laugh,” they told The Sun.
READ NOW: Rod Stewart poses with seven kids as wife Penny issues sad farewell
The news comes after the nation learnt Holly had been missed off the nominations list at the National Television Awards for the first time in five years.
Her fellow presenter Alison Hammond, 47, received a nomination, while This Morning was also recognised, though it will have to beat competition from Loose Women, The Chase and The Repair Shop.
The insider seemed to feel that Holly’s penchant for alternative therapies could become a bit pricey for viewers who are counting their cash carefully due to rising inflation.
Earlier this summer, Holly’s idol Gwyneth was blasted as “tone-deaf” and “out of touch” for offering her fans a range of jewellery which cost up to $8,000 (£6,752) for a single necklace.
However, Holly has publicly praised Gwyneth on numerous occasions, gushing that her transition from acting to launching lifestyle brand Goop was the inspiration that drove her to do the same.
During an interview with her for her website, Holly exclaimed: “I’ve definitely been inspired by you and your work, without a doubt.
“The biggest thing for me was seeing you change tack and step outside of something already very successful to do something that obviously came from real heart and real drive.”
“Just knowing that was an option and that was a possibility was definitely a real thing for me when I started Wylde Moon, so thank you.”
Gwyneth responded affirmatively, telling Holly: “Women should follow their wildest dreams.”
Meanwhile, it was reported in the Daily Mail that PR guru Ed Hopkins believed Holly’s business could gain her clout with fans across the pond, having claimed that Americans would “love her”.
Holly’s jewellery collection Love You To The Moon And Back, which launched last year in collaboration with Kirstie Le Marque, is also more favourably priced than Gwyneth’s.
The most affordable item in her 12-piece range is £100, while the most expensive is £495.
Source link