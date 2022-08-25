Joe E Tata dead aged 85: Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars mourn ‘generous’ Batman actor

He continued: “Though the peach pit was a 90210 set, It often felt like the backdrop to the Joe E Tata show.

“The stories of days gone by that he would share, incredible experiences in the entertainment industry that he was a part of would keep us all captivated.

“He may have been in the back of many scenes, but he was a leading force, especially to us guys, on how to appreciate the gift that 90210 was.

“My smile dims today but basking in fond memories moves him from my eyes to my heart where he will always be. My sincere condolences go out to his family and friends, and everyone else he was dear too. Rest In peace Joey.”