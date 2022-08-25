KISS bassist’s heartbreaking reason for lifelong sobriety – ‘No right to harm my mother’

KISS Bassist Gene Simmons, who turns 73 today while the band continues their farewell tour in Australia, claims that he has never been high or drunk once in his life. The rockstar has avoided addictions out of respect and love for his mother and the horrors she experienced in Nazi concentration camps.

KISS has been a staple in the music scene since the seventies, with few other bands rivalling their runtime.

With 49 years as a rockstar, Simmons has had plenty of time, money and opportunity to embrace the vices so many others in the industry have succumbed to.

However, Simmons, who is a founding member of the band, has never had more than a sip of alcohol in his life and avoids drugs entirely.

In an interview with CNN in 2013, Simmons gave fans a detailed look at his private life, which included some insight on his lifelong sobriety.

When questioned about how he had avoided the indulgence whilst living the rock legend lifestyle, Simmons stated for the record: “I have never been high or drunk in my life.”

