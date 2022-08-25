Lady Jays tennis looks to fill void left by graduation

The Jefferson City Lady Jays tennis team will be looking to replace one of the best tennis players in the state from the past few seasons in Sandhiya Baskar, a three-time state qualifier and fourth place finisher in last year’s Class 2 state singles tournament, when they open up the season Friday in the First Serve Tournament at Capital City High School.

There is still plenty of hope the returners from last year can take what they learned from Baskar and keep the winning tradition going.

“Obviously a player like Sandy is irreplaceable,” Jefferson City coach Henry Thompson said. “Just the impact she made on our program, she reached heights that someone in our program hasn’t reached since the mid ’90’s. I’m hoping that the younger kids that saw her play last year and how much success she had learned a lot from watching her and seeing her practice and play every day.”

Stepping into the No.1 singles role that Baskar left will be sophomore Anagha Garikapaty, who impressed in the No. 4 role as a freshman last year.

“After all of our challenge matches finished, she rose up to the No. 1 spot,” Thompson said. “She’s a very talented player, very consistent. She’s able to really get down and battle, I think last year she had a couple matches that lasted over two hours. You can never count her out, winning or losing she’s always going to give it her all and compete. Her game has really taken off from last season to this season. She’s gotten more power in her game, more confident and she’s more consistent.”

Jumping into the No. 2 singles spot from the No. 3 spot last year will be Cora Wood. Thompson thinks all of the doubles matches she played with Baskar last season will really help her success this year.

“One thing she was able to do last year which will really help her this year is that she played a lot of doubles matches with Sandy,” Thompson said. “Just the experience of playing at that No. 1 doubles spot is going to help her regardless of who she ends up playing against or with.

“She’s put in a lot of work in the offseason, she’s been motivating her teammates to do the same. … She’s just a great representative of our school and pretty much what you would think of when you think of the ideal student athlete.”

In the No. 3 singles spot will be Emmarie Graham, who is making the jump from the fifth spot last season.

“She’s the best athlete on our team,” Thompson said. “You can never count her out. She’s so athletic, so competitive. She has the ability to win matches where her opponent may have better tennis skills than her, but she just out-competes them.

“She could play any spot she wanted and be great at it, so we are very blessed that she has chosen to play tennis.”

Rachael Smith will be making the jump from the junior varsity team to the fourth singles spot.

“You can tell when a kid really digs in and puts the work in during the offseason, and Rachael did that,” Thompson said. “Her game improved, she has more consistency. In match situations, she’s really impressed me with her demeanor on the court and how she stays in points. When she first started as a freshman, her goal was to get on the varsity squad and she’s now done that.”

Bumping up from the No. 6 spot to the No. 5 spot will be Olivia Littrell.

“Olivia has a pretty good amount of power in her shots,” Thompson said. “When she controls that power results are going to come and I’m excited to see what she can do at No. 5 this year.”

For the final singles spot will be either Jada Barlow, Mia Allen or Ayden Jones, and it could go back and forth throughout the season.

“They’re pretty close in ability level and it could depend on who is playing better at that point and time,” Thompson said.

Doubles pairings will be a mix-and-match thing for the early part of the season.

“This year will kind of be doubles by committee, we are going to try out lots of different things and I told the kids that they might have three or four different partners by the end of it,” Thompson said.

The Lady Jays will open in the First Serve Tournament on Friday with the singles portion of the event with the doubles coming Saturday. Capital City, Helias, Hickman, Lebanon, Rolla, Camdenton and Boonville with join Jefferson City in the event.