Lainey Wilson Details Her New Character On Yellowstone: “It’s Pretty Much Me… I’m Getting To Sing My Own Songs”

I think I can speak for all country music and Yellowstone fans when I say we’re stoked to see Lainey Wilson perform on the big stage for season five.

The quick rising country superstar announced back in June that she would be joining the cast of Yellowstone season five, and from everything she’s posted and said thus far, she appears to be loving it.

This will mark Wilson’s first acting gig, and could you ask for anything better? Getting to work alongside Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Ryan Bingham, and more on the most popular TV series in America.

Needless to say, it’s a huge step for both the show and her career, considering she’s the second country artist to join the cast alongside Bingham, and it’ll be great for her to receive even more exposure than before.

She once again discussed her excitement and experiences while filming the show last night at the ACM Honors, saying:

“We’ve been on set all summer, we have been out there in Montana. If it was up to me I’d just stay in Montana, I’m like ‘Can I just fly out of here and go to the shows?’

But everybody, the whole cast and crew, everybody’s been so great, and has just made me feel welcome. I’m getting to learn from the best. It’s truly just a blessing for me to have this opportunity, for me to share more of my music with the world.”

She was then asked if her character, Abby, is similar to her own personality, and she responded:

“It’s pretty much me. Yeah. It’s pretty much me. And it’s cool, I’m getting to sing my own songs, I’m getting to wear my get up, I just go by the name Abby, so it’s awesome. It really is.

I mean, this is definitely something I was not, you know, expecting to happen, but I had made a promise and a vow to myself that if doors open them I’m gonna run through them, and this was truly a blessing from the Lord.”

Be sure to catch Wilson on Yellowstone season five when it drops on November 13th.

