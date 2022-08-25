Liverpool can accelerate Jude Bellingham transfer plans as Naby Keita link emerges





Liverpool can accelerate their Jude Bellingham transfer plans after it emerged that Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Naby Keita. The Reds are long-term admirers of the England international and have been tipped to take him to Anfield.

Liverpool have started the season in egregious fashion after being defeated 2-1 by Manchester United on Monday night following draws against Fulham on the opening weekend of the campaign and Crystal Palace. Those results have left the Reds a lowly 16th in the Premier League table with only two points to their name. The Merseysiders' struggles have not been helped by an injury crisis in their midfield, with Keita currently ruled out alongside Thiago, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. With Jordan Henderson now well into his 30s, there is a case to suggest there is an over-reliance on Brazil international Fabinho. And Klopp will be desperate to add a world-class midfielder to his ranks. Bellingham still has another three years remaining on his Dortmund deal after penning a contract extension last summer. And his current employers don't appear to be willing to allow him to leave Signal Iduna Park just yet after losing Erling Haaland to Manchester City over the summer.

The teenage sensation would surely succeed in the Premier League and could be the man to revolutionise the midfield at Anfield. And a part-exchange with Keita could see the Reds save a whole load of cash on the player, with Bild reporting in April that he was worth over £83million. Despite being linked with a move away, Klopp was adamant last week that Keita would not be leaving the north west during the current transfer window. "Do we sell Naby now and not replace him," the German pondered. "No, that is not possible – of course not. But it is not the plan. We are done, so we don't think that a player can go and we don't replace him. No, there's no chance. Naby will not go but if he would, which he will not do, there must be a replacement of course. It's clear." Dortmund are unlikely to sanction a swap deal just yet. But if their interest in Keita is significant, Liverpool might just have a chance of getting their hands on Bellingham sooner than they were expecting.