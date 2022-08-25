Lloyds Bank down: Lloyds and Halifax customers left unable to use online banking and app





Customers cannot access their cash or perform any transactions because the institution servers are down or not working. Fortunately, the Lloyds Bank team is already aware of the problem and working on a fix.

On their website they have stated: “We know some customers are having issues with the internet and/or Mobile Banking. “We’re sorry for this. We’re working to get it back to normal soon.” Online platform Downdetector has shown an increase in reports since 10am today. The platform provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites and services.

Customers have taken to Twitter to share their outrage and get some answers. @jessicawood93 said: “Lloyds banking app is down, finally manages to log in, showed my balance as n/a … THE PANIC”. @crankshipower51 said: “Lloyd’s Internet banking is down not working at all on mobile and pc laptop.” Additionally @simonhmuk said: “@LloydsBank Unable to access Internet Banking or Mobile Banking app.

They confirmed knowledge of the outage and assured it is being worked on. On Twitter, Halifax wrote: “We know some of our customers are having problems logging onto Internet and Mobile Banking at the moment. “We’re sorry for this and we’re working to have it back to normal soon.” Halifax and Lloyds are both owned by the same company, Lloyds Banking Group. The Bank of Scotland, part of the Lloyds Banking Group, is also having issues and they wrote a similar message on Twitter.