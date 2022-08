The Met Police told Harrow Online: “Police were called to St Ann’s Road, at 18.10hrs on Thursday, 25 August to reports of a car being involved in a collision with a group of pedestrians.

“Officers are on scene, along with London Ambulance Service and the air ambulance service.

“It is understood that five people have sustained injuries and are being treated by emergency workers.

“At this early stage their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.