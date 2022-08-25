London travel chaos: Multiple tube stations CLOSED as flooding and storms wreak havoc





Exits 1 and 2 at Charing Cross station have been shut becuase of the extreme weather conditions battering the capital. The busy Tube station, located near The Strand and Embankment in Central London, serves both the Northern and Bakerloo lines. The “TfL Access” (@TfLAccess) Twitter account also wrote that Dagenham Heathway station has also been closed due to “flooding caused by heavy rain”.

Separately, Transport for London (TfL) has reported severe delays on the London Overground between Stratford and Clapham Junction due to signalling problems at Willesden Junction. There are minor delays on the Jubilee and Circle lines due to “train cancellations”. Minor delays are being reported on the District line due to an earlier signal failure at Upminster, with minor delays on the Elizabeth line between Paddington and Reading/Heathrow while faulty train at Southall is being repaired. Bermondsey and Mornington Crescent stations had earlier been closed “due to the unavailability of station staff”, according to TfL Access, but have now reopened.

London and much of the South of England has been smashed by heavy thundery showers throughout the night, which have continued into the morning. The UK has enjoyed several weeks of glorious sunshine and heatwave temperatures soaring above 30C as Britons bask in a scorching summer. But millions of Londoners woke up to travel chaos this morning as heavy rain batters the capital. The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning covering London and the South East, running from midnight today until 3pm. READ MORE: British Gas hands energy lifeline to millions of Britons to SLASH bill

The Met Office warned: “Outbreaks of heavy, thundery rain are likely to develop and move across east and southeast England from the early hours of Thursday. “10-20 mm of rain is likely over quite a large area but with some embedded thunderstorms some sites are likely to see 30 to 40 mm in 2-3 hours and perhaps 50 mm or more over 6 hours. “Lightning will be an additional hazard. The area of rain is expected to ease from the southwest before clearing into the North Sea during Thursday afternoon.” The yellow thunderstorm warning states there will be a “good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus”, while delays to train services are possible. DON’T MISS

Asda warns customers of major change coming to all UK stores next week [LATEST]

UK public banned from beach as it’s too dangerous [REPORT]

BBC Weather: Heavy thundery downpours expected in the UK [FORECAST]

There could be “some short term loss of power and other services is likely, and “possibly some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes”. Some flooding “of a few homes and businesses” are likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures. In its latest weather forecast for today, the Met Office said: Today: “Heavy, thundery rain affecting the SE and East Anglia easing through the day. “Elsewhere, some showers across northwestern parts, otherwise mostly fine with sunny spells and feeling warm. “Less hot in the SE, especially under cloud and rain.” THIS IS A BREAKING STORY. MORE TO FOLLOW…