Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc face penalties and could start from back at Belgian GP

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc may open the door for Mercedes to get their first win of the season at the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend with reports suggesting both drivers will take penalties and start from the back of the grid.

Dutch outlet Telegraaf suggests that Verstappen will ‘face punishment’ and use a new engine, his fourth of the season, which takes him beyond the permitted limit. Verstappen’s newest engine is just one race old as it was introduced after qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix, making the decision a surprise.

But Red Bull feel it would be tactical to add a fourth engine to their armoury for the rest of the season at Spa-Francorchamps. It is also claimed that Verstappen will take a new gearbox.

Various reports suggest Ferrari star Leclerc will start at the back of the grid as his team have reliability concerns, despite having four weeks to get over their current woes.

Luigi Fraboni, head of power unit operations and electronics at Ferrari, warned: “Spa-Francorchamps is very tough on the power unit in terms of reliability. It’s the longest track on the calendar and usually, the distances covered over the course of the weekend are among the highest.