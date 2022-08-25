Max Verstappen leads calls to stop F1 bosses from copying Moto GP rules

The trend continued this year and two have already been held in Imola and Austria, and Sao Paulo will once again host the final sprint race of the season. Verstappen has enjoyed some success in the new format, winning both sprints in 2022 so far.

However, he is not a fan of the concept and hopes the sport does not follow in the footsteps of MotoGP. “I would not enjoy it,” he admitted. “I just don’t like it. I think that Sunday emotion and feeling should be special. That’s the only time you race. That’s how I grew up racing, anyway: Sunday is the day to race.

“Anyway, so far, from the sprint races we’ve had, not a lot has drastically changed in terms of results. More or less everyone starts on the same tyre and that’s where you finish because you are scared to have a crash or whatever because [then you] start in the back for the main race where the big coins are. Everyone is also a bit like, ‘okay, just make sure we finish the race without any trouble’. So that’s not what you want really.”

