Mr Malcolm’s List review: Witty and satisfying adaptation of Suzanne Allain’s novel

Rich, handsome, proud and notably rather prejudiced bachelor Mr Malcom (Sope Dirisu), is fighting off fortune hunters in Regency England when he accidentally ruins the reputation of unmarried aristocrat Julia Thistlewaite (Zawe Ashton).

By yawning while accompanying her to the opera, he attracts the attention of the satirists, whose cutting “Next!” caricature becomes a hit across town.

When Julia learns from Mr Malcolm’s best friend that she failed a 10-point checklist of qualities the bachelor requires in a potential bride, she hatches revenge.

Her old school friend Selina (Freida Pinto) will be coached in how to pass every one of his tests and when Mr Malcolm proposes, will turn him down, revealing he failed her own checklist of marriage-worthy qualities.

You can probably guess where this is heading, but witty dialogue, handsome costumes and likeable performances make for a satisfying adaptation of Suzanne Allain’s 2020 novel.