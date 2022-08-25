Netflix’s ‘BioShock’ movie now has a director and a writer | Engadget

Back in February, Netflix announced it was working with 2K and Take-Two Interactive for a live-action movie based on the BioShock series. The project has taken an important step forward, as it now has a writer and director on board. Michael Green (Logan, Blade Runner 2049 and American Gods) is on script duties, while Francis Lawrence will be keeping the director’s chair warm.

Along with I Am Legend, Lawrence has directed four of the five Hunger Games movies as well as some episodes of the Apple TV+ series See. He’s currently shooting The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, so don’t expect a trailer for the BioShock movie anytime soon.

It appears as though the film will in fact be an adaptation of the first game. Netflix’s Tudum site explains a few basics of the original BioShock and notes that Lawrence will presumably “strap into a Big Daddy suit and get ready to brave the flooded corridors of Rapture soon enough.” For the sake of clarity, there’s only one question truly worth asking: Netflix, would you kindly reveal more details about the movie?