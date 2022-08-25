Norway lifts travel advisory against Sri Lanka, but urges citizens to follow developments

COLOMBO (News 1st); The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has cancelled the travel advisory which advised against all travel to Sri Lanka that is not strictly necessary.

The security situation in Sri Lanka is now more stable and the state of emergency was lifted on 18 August, said a statement from the Norwegian Ministry.

The travel advisory was introduced on 11th May as a result of violent demonstrations, curfews and a state of emergency in several parts of the country.

Protests may still occur, but the scale is considerably smaller, warned the statement.

Although the security situation has improved somewhat, there are still challenges connected to the supply of fuel and medicine in Sri Lanka.

Norwegians who plan to travel to Sri Lanka are encouraged to bring the necessary medication, and make sure that hotels and transport have access to enough fuel during their stay.

“We recommend that you follow developments closely and make thorough assessments of your own security. Make sure you have adequate travel insurance,” it added.

In general, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry recommend that all Norwegian citizens planning a trip download the Reiseklar app.

“Here you will find updated information about around 200 countries. We also recommend that you register your journey in the app so that you can receive important messages from the Norwegian authorities,” it added.

