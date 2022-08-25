Categories
UK

Norwegian frozen cod prices hit new record high, driven by UK demand


Norway’s frozen cod prices have jumped yet again to another new record peak, following a sizeable hike in value during week 33 (Aug. 15-21), according to the latest data from the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC).

The latest average export price (free-on-board, FOB, Norwegian border) for frozen cod (03036301 and 03036303 customs codes, largely headed and gutted, or H&G) increased by a further NOK 3/kg during the most recent week on the NSC’s records, rising to the unprecedented level of NOK 56.98/kg […]

Want to keep reading?

Sign up for a FREE TRIAL to have full access to our articles for 7 days!



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.