Norwegian frozen cod prices hit new record high, driven by UK demand

Norway’s frozen cod prices have jumped yet again to another new record peak, following a sizeable hike in value during week 33 (Aug. 15-21), according to the latest data from the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC).

The latest average export price (free-on-board, FOB, Norwegian border) for frozen cod (03036301 and 03036303 customs codes, largely headed and gutted, or H&G) increased by a further NOK 3/kg during the most recent week on the NSC’s records, rising to the unprecedented level of NOK 56.98/kg […]