Pioneer tennis looking to add state medals in 2022 – Nebraska City News Press

Kirt Manion, CherryRoad Media

With a strong duo at the top of the lineup, the Nebraska City boys’ tennis team is excited about the possibility of adding a state medal or medals to what might have been the program’s finest season a year ago with the team’s singles players making the state semifinals and the team scoring the most state points in its history. Anthony Robinson looks strong at the No. 1 singles position with Connor Causgrove a close second. The two players are coming off winning state medals for their doubles work last year. They could end up playing in doubles this year but will focus on singles to start.

Decisions down the road will be based on how the players are doing at singles and how the state is shaping up for singles. Nebraska City wants to cultivate its best state chances.

“We would love to have medal opportunities at state,” said Coach Jason McNeely.

Elsewhere on the team, the Pioneers have eight players who are all capable and who are battling it out in challenges to fill out the line up card. Getting the right line up is key for the Pioneers if the team wants to add another season to its recent string of winning dual records, which now stands at five.

The recent dual success if evidence of a tennis program that has built each year. Part of that is schedule. And part of that is Pioneers.

“We have a schedule that is better for us,” McNeely said, noting that some juggernaut teams have dropped out over the years.

The coach also noted that the Pioneer roster has something to do with the wins too.

“We are better. We are deeper. We have had 18 kids for the last three or four years,” McNeely said.

The summer program has played a part in building the program and the coach said the school’s cooperative agreement with Lourdes has helped too. There are five Knight players out for the Pioneer program this year.

In terms of schedule, the Pioneers’ slate looks fairly like the one they had last year. There is the possibility of a slight adjustment to the league event. With just three schools playing tennis in the Trailblazer Conference, organizers might be able to institute a best-of-three set format instead of a pro-set format. This would help the Pioneers at state since the state tournament uses the best-of-three set format.

Coach McNeely said not having that experience before state can make for a hard adjustment in the team’s biggest event of the season. Schedule Home dates for the Nebraska City boys’ tennis team at Steinhart Park this year are as follows, Sept. 1 vs. Beatrice, Sept. 6 vs. Omaha Roncalli, Sept. 12 vs. Waverly, Sept. 15 for a triangular, Sept. 21 for a tournament, Sept. 23 vs. Omaha Gross, Oct. 6 at Lincoln Christian. Road dates for the Nebraska City boys’ tennis team are as follows: Aug. 29 for a tournament at South Sioux City, Sept. 2 for a tournament at Lincoln Christian, Sept. 8 at Omaha Bryan, Sept. 13 at Elkhorn, Sept. 20 at Ralston, Sept. 22 for a tournament at Waverly (Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln), Sept. 26 at Crete, Sept. 30 for a tournament at Beatrice, Oct. 3 for a triangular at Ralston, Oct. 4 at Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Oct. 10 at Crete. State is Oct. 13 and 14 at Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln. 2021 Season The 2021 fall season of Nebraska City boys’ tennis may well have been the best campaign in program history with two players making the semifinals of the tournament and the Pioneers taking third place in the overall standings with 30 points. Elkhorn Mount Michael scored 50.125 for first, while Omaha Skutt scored 49 for second. Grand Island Central Catholic was fourth, 27.25, and McCook was fifth, 25.

Caleb Poggemeyer and Connor Causgrove won a match at No. 1 doubles. Eli McNeely and Anthony Robinson won two matches at No. 2 doubles.

At No. 2 singles, Clay Stovall made the semifinal round before falling short against the No. 2 seed of the tournament, Connor Barrett of Omaha Skutt. Stovall was seeded No. 3 coming into the tournament and won two matches to reach the semifinals. Stovall ended up taking the fourth place overall.

And at No. 1 singles, Federico Maccari entered seeded No. 2 and reached the finals of the tournament before falling to Issac Gart of Elkhorn Mount Michael in a three-set decision. Maccari beat Robert Seaton of Omaha Skutt, 7-5 and 6-0 in the tournament semifinals.