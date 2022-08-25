PIP set to change next week for thousands of people – are you affected?

From next week, new claims for PIP in Scotland will not be allowed. Instead people will need to apply for the new devolved disability payment, Adult Disability Payment (ADP).
The new devolved benefit will be delivered by Social Security Scotland.
People currently on PIP in Scotland will be moved onto the new benefit by summer 2024.
The Department for Work and Pensions began transferring some 313,620 existing claimants in mid June.
At present, 13 local authorities in Scotland are now offering ADP to adults over 16 and under state pension age living with a disability, long-term illness or a physical or mental health condition.
Existing PIP claimants do not need to apply for the new benefit, and there will be no interruption in payments during the migration which takes around three months to complete.
Claimants who receive ADP will be paid between £24.45 and £156.90 per week to help with the additional costs of daily living and mobility needs.
The benefit is paid every four weeks so this amounts to between £97.80 and £627.60 every payment period.
Applications for ADP are slightly different to PIP as it involves no face-to-face assessments.
People do not need to apply for ADP if they already get PIP or DLA from the DWP.
Social Security Scotland will move their benefit to ADP without them having to do anything.
People can apply for ADP if they have a disability or long-term health condition that affects their everyday life.
They can also check if they meet the other requirements to qualify for ADP before they start an application on the mygov.scot website.
