PIP set to change next week for thousands of people – are you affected?

From next week, new claims for PIP in Scotland will not be allowed. Instead people will need to apply for the new devolved disability payment, Adult Disability Payment (ADP).

The new devolved benefit will be delivered by Social Security Scotland.

People currently on PIP in Scotland will be moved onto the new benefit by summer 2024.

The Department for Work and Pensions began transferring some 313,620 existing claimants in mid June.

At present, 13 local authorities in Scotland are now offering ADP to adults over 16 and under state pension age living with a disability, long-term illness or a physical or mental health condition.

